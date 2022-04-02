Nordstrom Rack Just Put More Than 2,000 Comfortable, Stylish Sandals on Sale for $50 or Less
Warmer weather means it's finally sandal season. It's time to put away the boots and let those toes peek out. But, as you may know, sandals don't often provide the same support and comfort as a sneaker or closed shoe. Whether you are going on a trip where you'll be roaming the streets all day, have a job that keeps you on your feet, or just need a good pair of sandals to wear while getting in your steps, you want a sandal that is comfortable and stylish enough that you don't have to keep a spare pair of shoes in your purse to change into for dinner. Luckily, Nordstrom Rack put over 2,200 pairs of women's sandals on sale for under $50, which means you have practically endless options to choose from for your perfect summer shoe.
A sale this big can get overwhelming, so we did the work of combing through the site to find the six best pairs for you, whether you are looking for a casual flip flop or a dressy wedge that you can wear comfortably all day. Head to Nordstrom Rack for even more options, and keep reading for our top picks.
Steve Madden Tesa Sandal
Having a staple flat sandal for everyday wear is a must, and the Steve Madden Tesa checks all the boxes. The sleek sandal, which comes in black and cognac colors, has adjustable leather straps to fit feet of differing shapes and a grippy sole. One reviewer wore the sandal for eight hours without getting a single blister, and another reported the pair's excellent performance for a job that keeps the reviewer on her feet all day. Reviewers do note that the sandal runs a bit small, so consider sizing up.
To buy: nordstromrack.com, $45 (originally $70)
Timberland Koralyn Wedge Slide Sandal
If you're going to buy one pair of shoes this season, the Timberland Koralyn Wedge Slide Sandal might be your most versatile bet. Gorgeous black nubuck leather straps come in striking contrast to the white memory foam wedge and slightly lugged soles for that classic Timberland touch. Reviewers say these are easy to clean, durable over time, and comfortable enough to run in even. If that's not the perfect sandal, we don't know what is.
To buy: nordstromrack.com, $50 (originally $120)
Munro Jules Mule
The Jules Mule from Munro has a cushioned footbed with arch support, making this stylish shoe totally wearable for all-day adventures. The black perforated leather upper is fancy enough for dinner out yet breathable enough to withstand the walk there and back. The shoes get top marks for comfort from reviewers with arthritis as well as hard-to-fit feet thanks to the variety of widths they come in, ranging from super slim to wide.
To buy: nordstromrack.com, $40 (originally $165)
Sanuk Yoga Salty Flip Flop
Sometimes, there's nothing better than sliding your feet into a trusty pair of flops, especially when you're on a beach vaca or even just running out for a quick errand. While most flip-flop sandals are flimsy and offer little by way of structure, Sanuk's signature yoga mat cushioning adds extra comfort, and straps made from bikini material give stretch and support. Reviewers comment that the black-and-champagne pair looks as good with a sundress as with yoga pants, and that the sandals "are like walking around on little pillows of happiness."
To buy: nordstromrack.com, $20 (originally $35)
MIA Ellen Platform Sandal
These sporty-chic sandals add just the right amount of height with a 1-inch textured platform sole, and are ideal for dressing up or down (hello, perfect vacation shoe!). The straps over the toe bed and around the heel keep your foot in place and prevent slipping and sliding, which can cause strain on your feet muscles. As one reviewer raves, "these are literally the most comfortable pair of sandals I have EVER worn." Choose from eye-catching rose gold, classic black, or rich cognac to pair with any outfit.
To buy: nordstromrack.com, $40 (originally $60)
Vince Camuto Allory Snakeskin Embossed Espadrille Wedge Sandal
If you're looking for something for a little more glam that doesn't come at a sacrifice to your feet, this sandal has you covered. The adjustable ankle strap and cushioned sole make the 4-inch wedge heel as comfortable as it is stylish, according to multiple reviews, meaning that you can take this closed-toe sandal from the streets to the beach and out to dinner without a struggle. Reviewers note that the shoe is surprisingly lightweight for its size, making it a no-brainer to pack on a trip.
To buy: nordstromrack.com, $45 (originally $110)
