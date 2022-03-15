Nordstrom Rack Just Put Its Most Stylish Vacation Dresses on Sale for Less Than $50
Your trip is booked, and the itinerary is finished. Now, it's time for the real fun to begin: planning your vacation outfits. As a general rule of thumb, it's always a good idea to bring clothes that are stylish and functional so you can get the most out of your wardrobe without overpacking. For many travelers, the one article of clothing that always goes the extra mile is a travel dress. On its own, it makes you look put together and fashionable without much effort and takes the stress out of coordinating tops to bottoms. Plus, it can easily be casually worn as a cover-up on pool days or dressed up with the right shoes and accessories for formal activities.
If you're on the hunt for a solid option for your next trip, Nordstrom Rack has everything you need to travel in style. While it's already a great place to score discounts and deals on popular brands and designer labels, right now the retailer is having a flash sale on hundreds of spring-ready clothing, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children with prices marked 60 percent off. Included are tons of vacation dresses from beloved brands like Madewell, Lush, and 1.State that span across casual T-shirt styles, flowy sundresses, and elegant maxis.
Of course, a sale this huge might seem overwhelming at first, so we took the liberty of pulling some of the cutest options that suit a variety of style preferences and trip types. You'll be delighted to see that each piece is less than $50 and still has a variety of color options and sizes available. Keep scrolling to explore what's worth adding to your cart during Nordstrom Rack's spring flash sale.
Related Items
Madewell Cross Front Flutter Sleeve Mini Dress
This Madewell pick puts a delicate spin on the classic mini dress with its wrap-style neckline, fit-and-flare waist, and flutter sleeves. Pair it with sandals for the beach, sneakers for sightseeing or walking tours, and heels for a special occasion. It's available in three neutral colors (olive green, black, and mauve) and sizes range from XXS to 2XL.
To buy: nordstromrack.com, $45 (originally $88)
Stitchdrop Lace-Up Front Maxi Dress
No wardrobe is complete without a maxi dress, especially one as flattering as the Stitchdrop Lace-Up Front Maxi Dress. The woven cotton find is breathable and elegant with its thin straps, open neck, empire waist, and flowy hem. The stretchy, elasticized back makes it super comfortable and easy to take on and off, especially if you're wearing it as a cover-up, and it can be dressed up with your favorite sandals and heels for dinners at the hotel. Choose between four vibrant colors and sizes XS to XL.
To buy: nordstromrack.com, $40 (originally $92)
Lush All in Favor Knit Maxi Dress
Another option for maxi dress fans, this knit Lush dress comes in two versatile colors (olive green and black) and will earn a spot in your travel wardrobe for its comfortable fabric and relaxed fit. It has a tank-style bodice with adjustable straps and floor-grazing skirt that are held together with a comfy elastic waistband. Pair it with a floppy straw hat, your favorite sunglasses, and go-to sandals for an elevated beach look.
To buy: nordstromrack.com, from $30 (originally $52)
1.State Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
While babydoll dresses are a favorite for their flowy silhouettes, they can oftentimes be too revealing. If you're wanting a more functional option, consider the 1.State Puff Sleeve Babydoll dress, which has a 34.5-inch length (read: not too short) and adds coverage with its high, ruffled neckline and puff short-sleeves Pick between four colors (from bold yellow to sleek black) and sizing that ranges from XS to XL.
To buy: nordstromrack.com, $30 (originally $69)
Madewell Novel Dress
This is bound to be your new spring-summer uniform. The Novel Dress is a dressier version of the classic T-shirt dress, a stylish piece that can stand in for any event on your trip itinerary. It has a sexy v-neck, relaxed fit that hangs away from the body, and drop sleeves for an elegant touch, making it perfect for both casual settings and formal outings. It's available in sizes XXS to XL and comes in four color options — burgundy, black, and olive.
To buy: nordstromrack.com, $50 (originally $118)
Stitchdrop Meadow Flounce Hem Dress
The Meadow Flounce Hem Dress has wide, comfortable straps, a tiered bottom, and a flattering midi length that hits at mid-calf. It's made from breathable, lightweight cotton and comes in four spring-ready colors such as yellow, pink, blue, and green. Wear it with sandals, sneakers, or chunky heels or wedges for a poolside party, day spent sightseeing, or dinner. Sizes range from XS to XL.
To buy: nordstromrack.com, $40 (originally $92)
Como Vintage Long Sleeve Tiered Dress
For when your travels take you somewhere cooler or breezy, this modest yet flirty dress has a scoop neckline, tiered body, and long sleeves for extra coverage that will keep you warm and stylish as you take in the sights or lunch al fresco. Its stretchy fabric and loose fit make for comfortable wear, and the olive shade acts as both a wardrobe neutral and eye-catching statement piece. Choose between sizes 1XL to 3XL.
To buy: nordstromrack.com, $30 (originally $40)
Socialite Short Sleeve Flutter Wrap Dress
This wrap dress is incredibly versatile and will become a closet staple long after your vacation. Flattering details like its surplice neckline, subtle front slit, and fluttery sleeves and hemline elevate its simple style, meaning it can be worn for casual day trips and dressed up for a dinner show. It's available in black, pink, and a dark, moody floral print. Sizes range from XS to XL.
To buy: nordstromrack.com, from $38 (originally $50)
Cotton Emporium Maxi Halter Dress
Made for warm-weather trips with its vibrant floral pattern, the Cotton Emporium Maxi Halter Dress takes your travel wardrobe to the next level by bridging together vacation and formal wear. The self-tying halter neck, draped bodice, and tiered skirt make it ideal for the fancier portions of your trip, especially when paired with your favorite heels, wedges, and sandals, but it can also easily be worn with sneakers or sandals for sightseeing or brunch.
To buy: nordstromrack.com, $34 (originally $45)