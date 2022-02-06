Nordstrom Rack Quietly Discounted So Much Designer Luggage, and You Can Save Up to 73%

Prices start at $40.
By Lindsey Greenfeld February 06, 2022
Looking to revamp your luggage collection? Then we suggest heading over to Nordstrom Rack. The retailer discounted over 400 travel items, including designer suitcases, weekender bags, toiletry cases, crossbody bags, and tote bags for up to 73 percent off. 

Checked luggage tends to be pricey, so if you're planning an extended vacation it's a good idea to use this sale as an opportunity to get a durable suitcase for less. Many of the bags that are marked down are made by editor-approved brands like Delsey and Bric's. And right now, you can get an expandable hardsided option or a large 112-liter softsided spinner for up to $400 off. Sounds like a great deal, if you ask us.

You should also consider adding this TravelPro carry-on suitcase to your cart while it's marked down to $100 or this nylon duffle bag, which shoppers love for its cute design and spacious main compartment. It's $85 less right now and is a great weekender or gym bag, so consider this an investment purchase that you'll use frequently over the next few years. Need something fancier for the office? Nordstrom Rack has you covered there as well: The retailer included leather briefcases and messenger bags in its sale and any of them would make a great addition to your weekday commute. 

Don't forget about travel accessories, either. If you've had your eyes on this chic leather crossbody bag by Marc Jacobs for running around town, it's now 50 percent off. The roomy interior has three pockets for holding everyday essentials like a wallet, phone, keys, subway card, hand sanitizer, and lip balm. While the $200 price tag may seem a little steep, the bag's minimalist aesthetic will always be trendy, plus it can be easily styled with almost anything in your closet.

We've rounded up the 15 best pieces from this under-the-radar sale. Shop our picks below or head to Nordstrom Rack to see what other designer deals you can score. But hurry, savings this steep won't last forever.

Best Checked Luggage Deals

Best Carry-on Deals

Best Travel Accessories Deals

