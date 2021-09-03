Shop These Nordstrom Labor Day Weekend Deals Before They Sell Out — From Travel Gear to Comfy Sneakers

When it comes to women's fashion, we're in favor of items that are both comfortable and versatile, so whether you're working from home or enjoying a weekend getaway, you can do so in style. If there's one thing we learned in the last year it's that wireless, comfy bras are here to stay, and Nordstrom slashed prices on several cute options. We also picked out a few wearable dresses that pair nicely with sandals, low-top sneakers, or ankle boots, and a sumptuous, ultra-luxe, leather moto jacket that will never go out of style. If you act fast, you can even score serious savings on the mega-popular Alo Yoga high-waisted leggings for a fraction of the price, too. The camo print would pair perfectly with cozy separates for running errands or working out, or even a dressy camisole, sleek jacket, and a vibrant red lip (also on sale) for a night out.