Shop These Nordstrom Labor Day Weekend Deals Before They Sell Out — From Travel Gear to Comfy Sneakers
Labor Day weekend is officially upon us, which means there's never been a better time to shop incredible online sales and stock up on fresh finds for the fall season. Nordstrom is rolling out significant savings on plenty of items we've been eyeing all summer long, so we rounded up a few of our favorites to take the guesswork out of what to snap up before it sells out. You're going to want to move quickly on this sale.
When it comes to women's fashion, we're in favor of items that are both comfortable and versatile, so whether you're working from home or enjoying a weekend getaway, you can do so in style. If there's one thing we learned in the last year it's that wireless, comfy bras are here to stay, and Nordstrom slashed prices on several cute options. We also picked out a few wearable dresses that pair nicely with sandals, low-top sneakers, or ankle boots, and a sumptuous, ultra-luxe, leather moto jacket that will never go out of style. If you act fast, you can even score serious savings on the mega-popular Alo Yoga high-waisted leggings for a fraction of the price, too. The camo print would pair perfectly with cozy separates for running errands or working out, or even a dressy camisole, sleek jacket, and a vibrant red lip (also on sale) for a night out.
Not to be missed are the deals we discovered on some of our go-to travel gear brands. Caraa, the cool company known for their cloudlike nylon bags, has a few lightweight totes and backpacks on sale this weekend; as does Thule (you can't go wrong with this cute carry-on) and Dagne Dover. Nothing makes us happier than new travel gear, and the savings on these timeless pieces are so good.
As for shoes, we spied endless deals on designer sneakers, sandals, and booties, and highly recommend you start sifting through the goods before they're gone. We should point out that Italian footwear brand P448, best known for its quality craftsmanship and next-level design details, has a handful of styles on sale, which almost never happens. Same goes for these classic Tory Burch sandals, which are on sale in the Coco Bark and Roma Red colors.
Shop the best fashion, beauty, and travel gear deals at Nordstrom below.
Best Women's Fashion Deals
- Madewell Airyterry Sweatshirt Dress, $52.80, (originally $88)
- Bernardo Leather Moto Jacket, $159.97 (originally $398)
- Alo Yoga Soho Pullover, $46.80 (originally $78)
- Alo Yoga Vapor Leggings, $49.97 (originally $128)
- Zella Nova Racerback Bra, $33 (originally $55)
- Bravado Wireless Bra, $32.97 (originally $47)
- Vince Gathered Maxi Dress, $159 (originally $265)
- Zella Organic Cotton Joggers, $41.40 (originally $69)
- Celine Cat Eye Sunglasses, $240 (originally $400)
Best Luggage and Travel Accessory Deals
- Caraa Medium Cirrus Backpack, $150 (originally $250)
- Thule Wheeled Carry-on, $262.95 (originally $329.95)
- Stephanie Johnson Large Briefcase Cosmetic Case, $77 (originally $110)
- Dagne Dover Coated Canvas Clutch Wallet, $79 (originally $135)
Best Women's Footwear Deals
- Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2 Training Shoe, $78.96 (originally $120)
- Tory Burch Miller Leather Sandal, $166.16 (originally $248)
- All Saints Lenora Bootie, $208.80 (originally $348)
- P448 Johnny Sneaker, $119.20 (originally $298)
Best Beauty Deals
- Campo Aromatherapy Hand Oil and Wash Set, $35.40 (originally $59)
- Guerlain Kiss Kiss Matte Lipstick, $24 (originally $39)
- Wild Wolf Flight Ready Kit, $14 (originally $20)
