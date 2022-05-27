I'm a Travel Writer, and These Are the 12 Best Deals From the Nordstrom Half-yearly Sale That I'm Shopping
Planning your outfits for a trip requires more consideration than one may think. Regardless of where you're headed, you always want versatile pieces on deck that can serve multiple purposes and help you make it through your trip comfortably in style. Plus, the lighter you pack, the more space you'll have in your luggage for souvenirs, right?
If your travel wardrobe needs a serious refresh, you picked the right weekend to shop. Right now, the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is happening from now through June 5, and it's bringing thousands of amazing deals for wanderlust shoppers. It's safe to say that it might beat other Memorial Day sales since you can score up to 60 percent off on clothing and accessories for men and women. The best news? Most of the markdowns are on Nordstrom's most travel-friendly offerings — think: lightweight vacation dresses, supportive walking sandals, multitasking activewear, spacious backpacks, well-pocketed purses, and so much more.
Naturally, a sale this massive may seem overwhelming at first, but as a travel writer who spends a majority of her working hours shopping for the best deals, I'm here to help. Keep scrolling to explore the 11 items worth shopping from the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale 2022. From comfy shoes to trendy backpacks to travel-ready attire, my picks come with price tags as little as $12. But pieces are selling out quickly — so don't hesitate when adding them to your cart. Remember, you only have until June 5 to shop, so what are you waiting for?
Zella Live In Pocket Joggers
A good pair of joggers always comes in handy when traveling. They serve as comfy loungewear for big travel days, and can also double as pajamas or even yoga attire when needed. Nordstrom's in-house brand Zella makes a pair that has earned a solid 4.5 rating from more than 1,300 shoppers. Enter: the Live In Pocket Joggers are lightweight, super sleek, stocked with pockets, and made of a sweat-wicking fabric to keep you cool and dry during travel. You can also get away with wearing them for casual outings if you pair them with a stylish top. Right now, the best deal is on the gray colorway since they are as little as $46.
Caslon Cotton Blend Twill Shorts
These flattering, travel-friendly shorts are marked down 60 percent right now, bringing the price tag down to just $20. Their breathable cotton-spandex blend fabric and relaxed fit move with you and keep you cool and comfortable when you're walking around exploring new cities, sitting on the beach, or enjoying lunch alfresco. The shorts have a 5-inch inseam (so they're not too short or too long — they're just right), as well as belt loops if you like to accessorize or desire additional security for keeping them in place. Plus, you can shop four colorways on sale, including white, tan, olive, and gray.
Sam Edelman Valeri Slide Sandals
If you have limited luggage space for shoes, these packable Sam Edelman Valeri Slides are a top-tier pair thanks to their arch-supporting cushioned footbed and fashionable leather straps. They'll keep your feet supported and comfortable during every checkpoint of your trip and can even be dressed up for the fancier occasions on your itinerary. Score shades like taupe, dark brown, bright green, and lilac for just $84, or shop ivory, saddle, black, and gold on sale for $90 (a $50 discount).
BP. Tie Front Lettuce Edge Mini Dress
This vacation-ready dress is about to be your favorite new travel companion thanks to lettuce edges, a sexy tie neckline, sleeves for additional coverage, and a stretchy ribbed fabric. You can wear it as a casual everyday dress with sandals or sneakers for a sightseeing tour or spice it up with wedges or a block heel for dinner. And if you're in a pinch, it can be a cute beach cover-up or nightgown when it's time for bed. Snap it up in tan or black, which will go with any shoe or handbag in your wardrobe, for $28 or $32, respectively.
Tumi Voyageur Just In Case Nylon Travel Backpack
This durable nylon backpack helps you travel smarter and lighter with its thoughtful design, which includes a large two-way zip opening, a trolley sleeve, and a top carry handle. Plus, its exterior zip pocket is perfect for keeping your essentials, like your phone, wallet, and passport, vaccination card, close, and the backpack folds flat so you can easily stow it inside your luggage to use for day excursions or to tote souvenirs home at the end of your trip. To get the best deal, select the indigo hue for 20 percent off.
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Shield Running Shoe
These everyday athletic sneakers will win over travel enthusiasts with their supportive memory foam insole, bouncy energy return, and waterproof exterior. Plus, the knit exterior is breathable for hot summer days, yet designed to retain warmth in colder weather, and the outsole features a traction pattern that keeps you stable on slippery surfaces and terrain. Choose the black colorway for the best deal, and save yourself $40.
Caslon Cotton Tank
A quintessential top like this ribbed cotton tank from Caslon is a travel must-have. Its easy-to-style profile makes it perfect for any type of activity, whether it's catching a flight, lounging by the pool, going for a jog, sightseeing tours, etc. It can also be paired with pretty skirts and dressier pants for fancier events, or layered with a stylish cardigan for when it gets chilly on flights or for evenings. The soft pink color acts as a neutral and can be paired with everything in your wardrobe, and the price of $12 really can't be beat.
Sweaty Betty Power Pocket Workout Leggings
Sweaty Betty deals this good are a rarity. And trust us, you'll want a high-performing pair of leggings like these in your suitcase for your next trip. Its wide, high-rise waistband gives you optimal support and coverage, while the stretchy fabric ensures that you can move comfortably. It has a zippered pocket at the back for stashing credit cards and room keys, and it's perfect for travel days, hikes, and sporty activities. Shop five styles — from subtle camouflage to cool geometric patterns — starting at just $50.
Nike One Mid-Rise Bike Shorts
Never underestimate the power of a quality pair of bike shorts. Once reserved for cycling enthusiasts, now travelers and fashion-minded individuals alike can enjoy their comfort and support for fitness sessions and casual activities. These Nike bike shorts are made with stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric to feel like second skin and have a mid-rise waistband and 7-inch inseam that helps them stay in place. Grab the classic black pair while it's discounted.
Ecco Flowt LX Strappy Sandals
Thanks to the popularity of the athleisure trend, we're positive you'll get a lot of use out of these supportive walking sandals. They're anatomically designed with a cushioned footbed to mold to your foot and deliver long-lasting, toe-to-heel support, no matter how many miles you're walking. An adjustable strap creates a customizable fit in addition to boosting ankle stabilization. And, their stylish gray or black hue coordinates with almost everything.
Levi's 501 Original Cutoff Denim Shorts
No vacation wardrobe is complete without a pair of denim shorts, and these vintage cut-offs from Levi's are among the best. They boast a lighter summertime wash and an on-trend raw hem that makes them feel more modern. The shorts also come in a size range of 23-34 (or a 000-18). Right now, you can score a pair for 30 percent off during the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale — and as luck would have it, all of the sizes are still in stock!
Loveappealla V-Neck Jersey Maxi Dress
This maxi dress embodies vacation vibes with its long, flowy silhouette and jewel-tone hues (shoppers have their choice of seven color options, which also include neutrals like navy and black). The sleeveless design and V-shaped neckline feel sexy without being too revealing, making it appropriate for casual and formal events. Heck, it can even be worn as a swim cover-up if that's on the itinerary.
