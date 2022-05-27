I'm a Travel Writer, and These Are the 12 Best Deals From the Nordstrom Half-yearly Sale That I'm Shopping

Zella Live In Pocket Joggers

A good pair of joggers always comes in handy when traveling. They serve as comfy loungewear for big travel days, and can also double as pajamas or even yoga attire when needed. Nordstrom's in-house brand Zella makes a pair that has earned a solid 4.5 rating from more than 1,300 shoppers. Enter: the Live In Pocket Joggers are lightweight, super sleek, stocked with pockets, and made of a sweat-wicking fabric to keep you cool and dry during travel. You can also get away with wearing them for casual outings if you pair them with a stylish top. Right now, the best deal is on the gray colorway since they are as little as $46.

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $46 (originally $65)