The 50 Best Deals to Shop from Nordstrom’s Half-yearly Sale — Including Coach Handbags and Tumi Suitcases
Nordstrom's Half-yearly Sale has officially begun, which means now is the perfect time to buy anything you've been lusting over for a fraction of the price. We're talking markdowns up to 50 percent on thousands of items, including comfortable clothing and shoes, travel accessories, home decor, beauty products, and more.
Right now, you can score this Longchamp tote bag for less than $125, these ultra-cushioned women's sandals for 30 percent off, and these comfortable men's shorts for just $38. Tons of home goods are discounted as well, including this set of All-Clad pans, this Bluetooth Bose speaker, and this supportive Casper pillow.
Now that travel restrictions are lifting, you may be planning a summer vacation and in need of some new luggage and travel gear. If that's the case, consider this Tumi spinner suitcase for 30 percent off and this Briggs + Riley Duffle Bag that's marked down by $132. And don't forget to stock up on beauty and skincare products to keep in your toiletry bags. You can score this mineral sunscreen for 40 percent off and the refreshing Mario Badescu facial spray for only $8.
With amazing discounts on so many beloved brands, you're sure to find something you love during the massive sale event. But if you don't know where to start, we did the work for you and rounded up the 50 best deals happening at Nordstrom right now. Whether you're looking for a pair of supportive sneakers, a flattering travel dress, a new suitcase, or a cozy blanket, there's something on this list for just about everyone.
Keep reading to shop them all, but remember that the deals are only good until June 2 (or while supplies last) — so you'll have to act fast if you want to save big on these popular pieces.
Best Women's Clothing and Accessory Deals
- Loveappella V-Neck Jersey Maxi Dress, $48 (originally $68)
- Zella High Waist Studio Lite Pocket Leggings, $39 (originally $65)
- Ecco Flowt Strap Sandals, $90 (originally $130)
- Longchamp Le Pliage Club Tote, $124 (originally $155)
- The North Face Face Class V Performance Skort, $38 (originally $50)
- Nordstrom Assorted 4-Pack Adult Masks, $10 (originally $25)
- Caslon Nellie Suede Slip-on Sneaker, $40 (originally $60)
- Coach The Coach Originals Ergo Leather Shoulder Bag, $297 (originally $495)
- Levi’s 501 Original Cutoff Denim Shorts, $49 (originally $70)
- Tory Burch 53mm Cat-Eye Sunglasses, $95 (originally $158)
Best Men's Clothing and Accessory Deals
- The North Face V-Belted Shorts, $38 (originally $50)
- Polo Ralph Lauren Men’s Graphic Tee, $30 (originally $50)
- Adidas Originals NMD R1 Sneakers, $93 (originally $140)
- Asics Road 7-Inch Running Shorts, $24 (originally $40)
- Cutter Back Advantage Golf Polo, from $33 (originally $65)
- Vans Era Sneakers, $36 (originally $60)
- Tommy John Second Skin Hooded Sweater, $75 (originally $125)
- Ted Baker London Ayfive Half-Zip Pullover, $75 (originally $150)
- Calvin Klein 3-Pack Trunks, from $36 (originally $43)
- Bosca Italo Leather Card Case, $16 (originally $42)
Best Luggage & Travel Accessory Deals
- Tumi V4 Collection 22-Inch Expandable Suitcase, $450 (originally $650)
- Briggs + Riley Baseline Suiter Duffle Bag, $198 (originally $329)
- Tumi Selma Nylon Cosmetics Case, $139 (originally $175)
- Wolf Blake Watch Roll, $120 ($199)
- Tumi Alpha Bravo Aviano Slim Briefcase, $439 (originally $550)
- Ted Baker London Legally Travel Duffle Bag, $144 (originally $239)
- Thule Revolve Global 22-Inch Suitcase, $320 (originally $400)
- Tumi Alpha Garment Cover, $315 (originally $395)
- The North Face Base Camp Medium Duffle Bag, $105 (originally $139)
- Tumi Alpha Medium Trip Wheeled Garment Bag, $880 (originally $1,100)
Best Beauty Deals
- Bephies Broad Spectrum Sunscreen, $24 (originally $40)
- Skin Gym Plumped Up Microneedling Set, $16 (originally $25)
- Kopari Day to Night Lip and Eye Duo Set, $23 (originally $32)
- Mario Badescu Facial Spray, $9 (originally $12)
- Erno Laszlo Multi-Task Eye Gel Cream, $49 (originally $72)
- Laura Mercier The Perfect Cream and Eye Cream Set, $65 (originally $85)
- Yuzu Soap Bath Salts, $22 (originally $36)
- Cowshed Relax Full-Size Bath and Body Set, $37 (originally $52)
- T3 Cura Luxe Professional Ionic Hair Dryer, $230 (originally $285)
- Nars Mini Oil-Infused Lip Tint Duo, $13 (originally $24)
Best Home Deals
- Nordstrom Woven Cotton Throw Blanket, $30 (originally $49)
- All-Clad 8-Inch and 10-Inch Non-Stick Frying Pan Set, $60 (originally $90)
- Ekobo Go Takeaway Mug, $8 (originally $18)
- Bottlekeeper Insulated Beer Bottle, $12 (originally $30)
- Casper The Foam Pillow, from $76 (originally $119)
- Bose Soundlink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker, $179 (originally $200)
- Tag Say Cheese Paddle Cheese Board and Knife Set, $20 (originally $33)
- Staub 3.5-Quart Enameled Cast-Iron Braiser With Glass Lid, $170 (originally $260)
- Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Percussion Massage Device, $300 (originally $350)
- Le Creuset 9.75-Inch Deep Enamel Cast Iron Grill Pan, $100 ($175)
