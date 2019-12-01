Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday Sale Has Amazing Travel Deals — Here’s What to Shop

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

The holiday shopping season has officially begun, and one of our favorite places to shop for gifts has to be Nordstrom. Not only does it have an amazing selection of products, but its sales can’t be beat!

If you didn’t get a chance to shop Nordstrom’s killer Black Friday deals, don’t fret! Nordstrom’s Cyber Sale is still running strong for Cyber Monday,and it has some of the best deals around on travel items. Thousands of travel-ready products are marked down from brands like Nike, The North Face, Hunter, and more. That includes these comfortable UGG booties that are $70 off, this expandable Tumi suitcase that’s marked down by 20 percent, andthis Kate Spade tote bag that’s on sale for just $137.

To make sure you don’t miss out on any of these discounts, we’ve rounded up the best sales happening at Nordstrom. Keep reading to shop all 35 of our favorite Nordstrom Cyber Monday deals going on now!

Best Shoe Deals for Women

Best Shoe Deals for Men

Best Luggage Deals

Best Bag Deals

Best Beauty Deals

Best Clothing Deals for Men

Best Clothing Deals for Women