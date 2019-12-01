Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday Sale Has Amazing Travel Deals — Here’s What to Shop
Get a head start on your holiday shopping this year.
The holiday shopping season has officially begun, and one of our favorite places to shop for gifts has to be Nordstrom. Not only does it have an amazing selection of products, but its sales can’t be beat!
If you didn’t get a chance to shop Nordstrom’s killer Black Friday deals, don’t fret! Nordstrom’s Cyber Sale is still running strong for Cyber Monday,and it has some of the best deals around on travel items. Thousands of travel-ready products are marked down from brands like Nike, The North Face, Hunter, and more. That includes these comfortable UGG booties that are $70 off, this expandable Tumi suitcase that’s marked down by 20 percent, andthis Kate Spade tote bag that’s on sale for just $137.
To make sure you don’t miss out on any of these discounts, we’ve rounded up the best sales happening at Nordstrom. Keep reading to shop all 35 of our favorite Nordstrom Cyber Monday deals going on now!
Best Shoe Deals for Women
- Sam Edelman Felicia Flat, $70 (originally $100)
- Cole Haan GrandPro Spectator 2.0 Slip-On, from $52 (originally $130)
- UGG Kriston Waterproof Bootie, $130 (originally $200)
- Adidas Swift Run Sneakers, $70 (originally $85)
- Naturalizer Haines Loafer, from $60 (originally from $99)
Best Shoe Deals for Men
- Thomas & Vine Siege Boot, $100 (originally $130)
- Cole Haan Jefferson 2.0 Grand Cap-Toe Derby, $140 (originally $280)
- UGG Union Waterproof Sneaker, $70 (originally $140)
- Trask Dillon Tie Loafer, $117 (originally $195)
- Adidas Nite Jogger Sneaker, $101 (originally $150)
Best Luggage Deals
- Tumi Merge 22-Inch International Expandable Rolling Carry-On, $475 (originally $595)
- Calpak Ambeur 2-Piece Spinner Luggage Set, $277 (originally $325)
- Briggs & Riley At Work Wheeled Briefcase, $425 (originally $525)
- Victorinox Swiss Army WT 5.0 Duffel Bag, $120 (originally $170)
- Nordstrom Spinner Carry-On Luggage, $94 (originally $139)
Best Bag Deals
- Kate Spade New York Large Molly Leather Tote, $137 (originally $228)
- Dagne Dover Large Dakota Backpack, $156 (originally $195)
- Rebecca Minkoff Mini MAC Crossbody Bag, $99 (originally $198)
- Tommy Jeans Urban Tech Backpack, $40 (originally $80)
- BP Net Tote Bag, $30 (originally $49)
Best Beauty Deals
- MAC Up Close and Personal Travel Size Brush Set, $32 (originally $43)
- T3 SinglePass Curl 1.25-Inch Ceramic Curling Iron, $130 (originally $160)
- NuFace NuBody Skin Toning Device, $268 (originally $399)
- Clinique Moisture Surge Deluxe Set, $39 (originally $49)
- Beautybio Bright Eyes Collagen -Infused Eye Gels & Sleep Mask Set, $19 (originally $25)
Best Clothing Deals for Men
- Marc New York Baltic Faux Fur Trim Down Feather Fill Parka, $90 (originally $225)
- Topman Whyatt Polo Stripe Skinny Pants, $39 (originally $65)
- Ted Baker London Derry Slim Fit Polo, $60 (originally $99)
- The North Face Dunraven Faux Fur Jacket, $75 (originally $99)
- Criquet Fleece Vest, $68 (originally $135)
Best Clothing Deals for Women
- BP Longline Cardigan, $30 (originally $49)
- Halogen Waterproof Hooded Raincoat, $75 (originally $150)
- Zella Live In High-Waist Leggings, $39 (originally $59)
- Chelsea28 Front Tie Shift Dress, $50 (originally $98)
- Thread & Supply Wubby Fleece Pullover, $50 (originally $78)