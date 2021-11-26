This Is the Sweater That Made Me Understand the Appeal of Cashmere
I am what you'd call a "bargain shopper." When I step foot into a store, you can generally find me beelining it to the clearance racks. That all changed, though, when I fell in love with a gorgeous cashmere sweater.
It was the first thing I spotted when shopping at Nordstrom this fall. The sweater just pulled me in — there was no resisting it. The Brown Taupe hue beckoned me over and I couldn't help but pick it up. And when I did? Love at first touch. Until I saw the $119 price tag.
Normally, I would never even consider trying on a shirt for this price. I knew it was cashmere, which makes sense why the sweater had a higher price tag, but that also means caring for the sweater would cost more in the long run, as it needs to be dry cleaned. I actually put the sweater down and walked away. Luckily, my mother-in-law and sister-in-law encouraged me to try the top on. And once on, well, the sweater was simply perfect.
Some shoppers note that the sweater runs a little large, which for me was ideal. The sweater is effortlessly chic, with a slightly slouchy look and a silhouette featuring just enough shape to feel polished. However, you could always size down to achieve a more tailored look.
In addition to brown taupe, there are three other soft hues to choose from, including pink lotus, classic black, and heather gray. And right now, all of them are on sale for $80 — practically a steal. Plus, there's even a light blue version of the sweater available for $72, although that color is already selling out, given the lower price. Other satisfied customers note that the sweater is a "beautiful cashmere, nice weight and feels substantial," so if you're looking for an ideal gift for a loved one or even just to yourself, this cashmere sweater really hits all the marks.
While it's true you'll have to take this to the dry cleaners, it's so worth it, especially at this sale price. I can't tell you how many times I've already worn this sweater, which works just as well with my bootcut jeans as it does with skinnies. And the side slit is perfect for showing off a pop of color when I layer it with a tank top.
The thin, lightweight, 100% cashmere material makes the sweater a no-brainer, whether I'm traveling, heading out on a grocery run, and everything in between. I know because I've worn it for all of that, and more. Dress up its crew neckline with a sparkling statement necklace for the holidays, or just throw it on with jeans for cozy style on the go. If you're heading out to catch a flight or sitting in a long car ride, you'll remain comfy, yet feel put-together. Seriously, it's hard to go wrong with this soft cashmere gem. It's so versatile that reviewers advise you to "grab this while you can."
I have to say that there was absolutely no way that sweater was going back on the shelf after I tried it on, even with my frugal nature. My mother-in-law generously offered to buy it for me, and I am now a recovering bargain shopper who appreciates the importance of owning quality staples like a wear-anywhere cashmere sweater.
At this marked-down price, these sweaters aren't going to last long. Do yourself a favor and buy one while it's on sale. You won't regret it.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.