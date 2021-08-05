The 12 Best Boots to Get on Sale During Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

As all good things eventually do — the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale does have to come to an end sometime. But now through August 8, you can still take advantage of the savings of up to hundreds of dollars off of designer styles and outdoor-enthusiast favorites. From Dr. Scholl's for only $60 to lug sole Frye booties for more than 30 percent off, the hardest choice you'll have to make is deciding which pair to snag first.