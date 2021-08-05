The 12 Best Boots to Get on Sale During Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale
We may still be living in the dog days of summer, but that doesn't mean fall isn't right around the corner. And when it comes to getting your wardrobe ready for the seasonal transition, boots are just as quintessentially fall as the changing of leaves or emergence of pumpkin as a main food group.
That said, If your boot collection could use a bit of a refresh, you're in luck. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale came through in a big way this year with steep discounts on luggage and travel essentials, but it also includes dozens of boots to help you step into the season more comfortably.
From hiking boots fit for hitting the trails and taking in the foliage to sleek Chelsea boots ideal for slick city sidewalks, the sale's impressive collection of discounted boots is the shining star of the annual sale's footwear section. With so many discounted boots from shopper-loved brands like Sorel, Vionic, Timberland, and Ugg, there's no better time to elevate your own rotation of boots before heading into the chillier months ahead.
Whether they have a heel or not, boots should be comfortable enough to wear all day without sacrificing style. And since the best boots are as versatile as they are comfortable, they're the ultimate packing hack when it comes to successfully packing light for a trip or weekend away.
As all good things eventually do — the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale does have to come to an end sometime. But now through August 8, you can still take advantage of the savings of up to hundreds of dollars off of designer styles and outdoor-enthusiast favorites. From Dr. Scholl's for only $60 to lug sole Frye booties for more than 30 percent off, the hardest choice you'll have to make is deciding which pair to snag first.
Fall will be here before you know it, so get a head start on your wardrobe and keep scrolling to see all the best comfortable boots marked down through August 8 during Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale.
Related Items
Dr. Scholl's Craze Chelsea Boot
To buy: nordstrom.com, $60 (originally $100)
Sperry Saltwater Quilted Waterproof Rain Boot
To buy: nordstrom.com, $80 (originally $120)
Vionic Wilma Waterproof Bootie
To buy: nordstrom.com, $120 (originally $190)
Timberland Courmayeur Valley Water Resistant Hiking Boot
To buy: nordstrom.com, $90 (originally $160)
Sorel Joan of Arctic III Waterproof Wedge Chelsea Boot
To buy: nordstrom.com, $130 (originally $200)
Ugg Harrison Waterproof Moto Boot
To buy: nordstrom.com, $110 (originally $160)
Blondo Drew Waterproof Bootie
To buy: nordstrom.com, $100 (originally $150)
Frye Veronica Harness Bootie
To buy: nordstrom.com, $200 (originally $298)
Hunter Original Refined Embossed Waterproof Chelsea Rain Boot
To buy: nordstrom.com, $100 (originally $155)
Caslon Miller Water Resistant Chelsea Boot
To buy: nordstrom.com, $60 (originally $100)
La Canadienne Sara Waterproof Chelsea Boot
To buy: nordstrom.com, $325 (originally $485)
Steve Madden Hayle Platform Chelsea Boot
To buy: nordstrom.com, $80 (originally $120)