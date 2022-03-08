Nike Just Put Its Most Comfortable Sneakers on Sale for Up to 40% Off
Quality shoes are always worth the investment, which is why shoppers look to Nike to fulfill their footwear needs with its high-performing and supportive styles. But fans of the brand know that its sneakers aren't exactly the most affordable and that finding a discounted pair that still won't break the bank is rare. If you're in the market for new Nike shoes, we have exciting news: Now's your chance to score up to 40 percent off on select styles!
There are currently more than 130 women's shoes on sale at nike.com. The sale even applies to the brand's clearance outlet footwear, which includes popular picks that have earned high ratings from shoppers. These deals cater to a variety of sports and interests, such as running, training, yoga, basketball, soccer, and more. There are also discounts on cycling and walking sneakers, plus stylish everyday pairs perfect for travel.
One can't-miss deal, in particular, that needs to be on your radar is the Nike Flex Experience Run 10, a women's running shoe built for all-day comfort with its lightweight, cushioned design. Outsole flex grooves move naturally with your stride, a supportive midsole offers a snug fit, a cushioned heel provides added comfort, and the stylish upper pairs great with everything from athleisure to casual wear.
In fact, it's so comfortable that one reviewer wore them straight out of the box for a "12-hour night shift" and reported that their feet "felt great at the end of the shift." The best news: This highly rated pair is 30 percent, bringing the price down to just $45. With this level of support and cushioning, the sneakers will make an ideal travel companion for any upcoming trips, especially those where you plan to be on your feet for long periods, like during a walking tour.
To buy: nike.com, $45 (originally $60)
What's more, this Nike sale also includes the brand's best-selling activewear and loungewear, its offerings spanning across sweatshirts, sweatpants, sports bras, workout leggings, and more. Hundreds of travel-friendly pieces have been quietly marked down, including the customer-loved, oversized Women's Washed Fleece Hoodie, which delivers style and warmth on chilly flights and is now as low as $40, and the Dri-Fit Swoosh Medium-Support Sports Bra that is available in 17 colors and only $21.
To buy: nike.com, from $40 (originally $75)
Not to mention, the ultra-supportive and flattering Yoga Dri-Fit Luxe High-Waisted 7/8 Infinalon Leggings are also on sale. They make excellent everyday and travel tights thanks to the high-rise waistband, buttery-soft fabric, sweat-wicking technology, and squat-proof design. Select colors are up to 43 percent off, bringing its $90 price tag down to $51.
To buy: nike.com, from $51 (originally $90)
And trust us, there's a lot more where that came from. Below, find a quick breakdown of all of the deals you can score during the rare Nike sale event.
But, if you're in the market for a new pair of kicks, you've come to the right place. While a sale this large can be overwhelming, we've done the homework for you and created a quick guide to the best comfortable shoes marked down at Nike right now. Keep scrolling to explore fan-favorite Nike sneakers that you can score for up to 40 percent off. Hurry, there's no telling how long these deals will last — and lots of styles are already selling out!
