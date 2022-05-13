Hospital Workers Who Are on Their Feet All Day Love These Comfy Sneakers — and They're on Sale Right Now
Nike sneakers have a reputation for being ultra-supportive and incredibly durable among fitness enthusiasts, sneakerheads, and casual wearers alike. But the industry-leading footwear brand is also known for being quite expensive, which is why it's always a good idea to utilize its deals and sales. As a matter of fact, Nike just marked down hundreds of items, helping shoppers save up to 40 percent off across its footwear, athletic wear, and fitness accessory categories.
Included in the surprise sale are the coveted Nike In-Season TR 9 Sneakers, which shoppers have awarded a near-perfect 4.8-star rating and are now marked down to just $60. We suggest adding them to your cart quickly if you're interested because some sizes are already selling out.
To buy: nike.com, $60 (originally $75)
The lightweight Nike trainers are built with dual-density foam footbeds that cushion for superior arch support. This combined with its memory foam sock liner ensures optimal comfort from the heels to the toes. They also promote high energy return, translating to a peppy bounce in your step when you're on the move with less fatigue and pain thanks to their shock-absorbing properties.
On the outside, the sole is made with a durable rubber material that is enhanced with a multidirectional traction pattern so you can walk confidently and securely on different surfaces, whether it's loose dirt on your favorite trail, slick airport floors, or uneven cobblestone streets. For added peace of mind, the Nike shoes have a mid-foot strap that locks your foot in place and keeps it from sliding out.
In their reviews, Nike shoppers have called the In-Season TR 9s everything from a "game-changer" to their "favorite training shoe," with customers highlighting that they offer "great support" and are "immediately comfortable." This is especially true if you're someone who is on your feet all day, according to one reviewer, or typically have a hard time finding shoes "that are comfortable and do not hurt" your feet.
They've even earned seals of approval from reviewers with wide feet, narrow feet, plantar fasciitis, bunions, fallen arches, and more. One wearer said, "I have wide feet and bunions near my big toes, and I'm also flat-footed, so it's very hard finding comfortable shoes that don't hurt my heels, my right bunion, or feel too tight… These shoes are perfect for my feet."
Vouching for their support, a customer wrote that the sneakers provide "all-day comfort," adding that "I'm in the medical profession and can easily work 12 to 15 hours and these shoes keep me supported at all times." According to a hospital worker, the Nike In-Season TR 9s "feel great on my feet." Another shopper chimed in to share that they "feel like you're walking on air." And a third buyer raved, "They were just what I needed" for workouts in their home gym.
Take it from this excited shopper: "I never write reviews but they're so comfortable, I had to get on and talk them up immediately. The most comfortable tennis shoes I've ever put on. I don't want to take them off."
The Nike In-Season TR 9 Sneakers aren't the only shoes that were marked down as part of this sale. Keep scrolling to see which other top-rated, reviewer-loved sneakers are currently priced under $100.
