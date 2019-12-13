Nike Just Released Super Comfortable Nurse-approved Sneakers

Image zoom Courtesy of Nike

Nike just launched a new shoe specifically designed for medical workers who have some of the most physically demanding jobs in the world. In order to support people like nurses, who typically walk four to five miles and sit for less than an hour during a 12-hour shift, the brand created the Nike Zoom Pulse — a shoe that was tested by medical professionals and made with the help of their insights.

The result of this collaboration is a slip-on sneaker that’s durable, comfortable, and easy to clean. It features a laceless upper with protective coating to make wiping away spills a breeze. The back of the shoe is outfitted with an elastic strap to keep the heel in place, making it easy to slide on and off. It also includes a rubber outsole for traction and a flexible mid-sole for even more comfort and support.

Nike worked with the OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland, Oregon to design six versions of the shoe. The colorful, unique patterns were dreamed up by young patients, and all of the profits from these sales will be donated to the children’s hospital.

Whether you work in the medical industry or are simply looking for an ultra-comfy shoe to get you through long days spent on your feet, these slide-on sneakers are a great option and support a good cause.

Head to Nike to get a pair for yourself, or gift them to a medical worker in your life. But you’ll have to hurry; the shoes are already selling out fast.

Image zoom Courtesy of Nike

To buy: nike.com, $120

