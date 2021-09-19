17 Stylish Fall Investment Pieces Perfect for Travelers
Here’s our editor-approved list of this season’s fashion must-haves.
As the sun begins to set earlier each day, it's time to consider turning over your wardrobe, investing in a few key fall pieces, and booking a long weekend stay at the country inn you've been eyeing. From versatile knits, to statement handbags and twists on classic style staples, here's a fashion editor-curated list of items that are sure to travel well no matter where this season takes you.
Topanga Tote, Vince
Every stylish traveler needs a caramel-colored leather bag to wear against a black wool coat in October. Vince makes this "daily-wear" tote that can easily be out-to-lunch-chic or catching-a-plane-to-London stylish.
To buy: $595, vince.com
Linen Blazer, Loro Piana
There's no better fabric than linen for an early fall moment, or if your travels whisk you away somewhere warm, this linen blazer will take you from office to airport in no time. Tailored in Italy, this piece is treated with a trademarked 'Rain System' technology to repel water should there be a downpour.
To buy: $2,675, us.loropiana.com
Gigi Ankle Boots, Chelsea Paris
To buy: $495, chelseaparis.com
Ankle boots are moving slightly up the calf and pairing with leather midi skirts this year — and we're here for the trend. These Chelsea Paris snake-print boots are perfect in burgundy heading into fall, though you can't go wrong with these boots in black, either.
Multi-check Belted Trench Coat, Wales Bonner
Is there anything quite like a statement trench coat in the fall? This Wales Bonner number makes a statement and will stay in style for many seasons to come.
To buy: $2,675, bergdorfgoodman.com
Intarsia Knit Cardigan, LoveShackFancy
A relaxed cardigan is the perfect travel knit for fall. This one features an intarsia beach landscape with sailboats and dolphin-shaped clouds, instantly transporting you to sunnier days.
To buy: $375, net-a-porter.com
Logo Backpack, JW Anderson
Skip the traditional backpack this fall and opt for this check-print anchor bag instead. Two adjustable shoulder straps, side zip-fastening compartments, and side-patch pockets make it an ideal bag for day-time outings.
To buy: $865, farfetch.com
Timeless Overcoat, Fear of God
As darker, cooler days approach, you'll want to have a go-to overcoat for the season. This one by Fear of God was crafted in Italian Melton wool with a Japanese cupro lining. Wear it over formal attire for the office or sweats for an effortless, ready-to-travel look.
To buy: $2,550, fearofgod.com
Western Boot, Brother Vellies
When the leaves start turning, it's time to bring out the boots. This pair by Brother Vellies features a mermaid doodle, making it perfect for a trip out west or anywhere by the sea.
To buy: $1,150, brothervellies.com
Classic Button-up, Comme des Garçons
There is no better way to uplift a classic striped button-down than with a playful CDG logo. This is an absolute classic and can be worn to the office with slacks on a warm, early fall day, or under a v-neck pullover sweater and jeans for a late fall weekend getaway.
To buy: $218, farfetch.com
Graphic Shell Jacket, Sacai
A collaboration with KAWS and just in time for Art Basel, this Sacai shell jacket will grab everyone's attention. Wear it over a full print look for maximum drama, or over a classic white button-up with black slacks for a slightly more muted look.
To buy: $1,865, selfridges.com
Embroidered Top, Simone Rocha
A voluminous sleeve remains in style this fall. This black floral-embroidered, cloque-tiered ruffle blouse feels couture yet wearable, and it's ideal for any evening event no matter where you are.
To buy: $1,325, simonerocha.com
Sliced-hem Wide Leg Jean, Monse
These Monse jeans are both high-fashion and versatile. The sliced hem and white trim give them an edge, perfect for Friday night cocktails, but they can be paired with a blazer for work meetings on the road.
Unexpected Leather Accessories, LOEWE
"Leather weather" is here, making it the opportune time to integrate leather in ways you may never have before. This LOEWE Napa calfskin leather strap bucket hat is ideal for chilly weather, yet can travel well to sunnier spots where you might need just a touch of shade.
To buy: $690, fwrd.com
Not-so-classic Denim, Louis Vuitton
Denim pieces are fall style staples, but this year, consider investing in some that are more than simple classics. Virgil Abloh's slightly loose-fitting Louis Vuitton monogram workwear shirt was designed with a watercolor feel that will transport you into an artist's studio.
To buy: $2,300, louisvuitton.com
Velveteen Shirt, Bossi
This details-driven glitter velveteen shirt is the hero piece for fall. Featuring iridescent snap closures and a special fabric that sparkles under this sun, this button-up is a must-have for noteworthy occasions this year.
To buy: $625, bossisportswear.com
Oversized Tote, Bottega Veneta
A Bottega Veneta bag is one that will never go out of style. This season's latest edition of the signature Inreccio design features a bright pop of color, padded detailing, and two rounded top handles, making it easy to travel while staying on-trend.
To buy: $3,100, farfetch.com
Olivia Ballerina, Yvonne Koné
Yvonne Koné makes exquisite shoes, and a well-designed pair of suede flats are a necessary fall staple. Koné has made perfect fall color selections for her suede shoes (the suede pumps are not to be overlooked either), and these ballerina flats are an adaptable piece you can take on any fall escape.
To buy: $222 (originally $406), yvonnekone.com