17 Stylish Fall Investment Pieces Perfect for Travelers

As the sun begins to set earlier each day, it's time to consider turning over your wardrobe, investing in a few key fall pieces, and booking a long weekend stay at the country inn you've been eyeing. From versatile knits, to statement handbags and twists on classic style staples, here's a fashion editor-curated list of items that are sure to travel well no matter where this season takes you.

Topanga Tote, Vince

Vince Exclusive / Topanga Tote Credit: Courtesy of Vince

Every stylish traveler needs a caramel-colored leather bag to wear against a black wool coat in October. Vince makes this "daily-wear" tote that can easily be out-to-lunch-chic or catching-a-plane-to-London stylish.

Linen Blazer, Loro Piana

Madrid Sartorial Jacket Credit: Courtesy of Loro Piana

There's no better fabric than linen for an early fall moment, or if your travels whisk you away somewhere warm, this linen blazer will take you from office to airport in no time. Tailored in Italy, this piece is treated with a trademarked 'Rain System' technology to repel water should there be a downpour.

Gigi Ankle Boots, Chelsea Paris

Chelsea Paris Gigi Ankle Boot, Burgundy Credit: Courtesy of Chelsea Paris

Ankle boots are moving slightly up the calf and pairing with leather midi skirts this year — and we're here for the trend. These Chelsea Paris snake-print boots are perfect in burgundy heading into fall, though you can't go wrong with these boots in black, either.

Multi-check Belted Trench Coat, Wales Bonner

WALES BONNER Multi-Check Belted Trench Coat with Leather Collar Credit: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

Is there anything quite like a statement trench coat in the fall? This Wales Bonner number makes a statement and will stay in style for many seasons to come.

Intarsia Knit Cardigan, LoveShackFancy

LOVESHACKFANCY Dabney intarsia cotton-blend cardigan Credit: Courtesy of Net-A-Poter

A relaxed cardigan is the perfect travel knit for fall. This one features an intarsia beach landscape with sailboats and dolphin-shaped clouds, instantly transporting you to sunnier days.

Logo Backpack, JW Anderson

JW Anderson check-print Anchor backpack Credit: Courtesy of Farfetch

Skip the traditional backpack this fall and opt for this check-print anchor bag instead. Two adjustable shoulder straps, side zip-fastening compartments, and side-patch pockets make it an ideal bag for day-time outings.

Timeless Overcoat, Fear of God

FEAR OF GOD The Overcoat Credit: Courtesy of Fear of God

As darker, cooler days approach, you'll want to have a go-to overcoat for the season. This one by Fear of God was crafted in Italian Melton wool with a Japanese cupro lining. Wear it over formal attire for the office or sweats for an effortless, ready-to-travel look.

Western Boot, Brother Vellies

Mermaid Doodle Boots Credit: Courtesy of Brother Vellies

When the leaves start turning, it's time to bring out the boots. This pair by Brother Vellies features a mermaid doodle, making it perfect for a trip out west or anywhere by the sea.

Classic Button-up, Comme des Garçons

Comme Des Garçons Play stripe print heart shirt Credit: Courtesy of Farfetch

There is no better way to uplift a classic striped button-down than with a playful CDG logo. This is an absolute classic and can be worn to the office with slacks on a warm, early fall day, or under a v-neck pullover sweater and jeans for a late fall weekend getaway.

Graphic Shell Jacket, Sacai

Sacai x KAWS graphic-print shell jacket Credit: Courtesy of Selfridges & Co.

A collaboration with KAWS and just in time for Art Basel, this Sacai shell jacket will grab everyone's attention. Wear it over a full print look for maximum drama, or over a classic white button-up with black slacks for a slightly more muted look.

Embroidered Top, Simone Rocha

Embroidered Cloque Tiered Ruffle Blouse Credit: Courtesy of Simone Rocha

A voluminous sleeve remains in style this fall. This black floral-embroidered, cloque-tiered ruffle blouse feels couture yet wearable, and it's ideal for any evening event no matter where you are.

Sliced-hem Wide Leg Jean, Monse

The MONSE Sliced Hem Wide Leg Jean Credit: Courtesy of MONSE

These Monse jeans are both high-fashion and versatile. The sliced hem and white trim give them an edge, perfect for Friday night cocktails, but they can be paired with a blazer for work meetings on the road.

Unexpected Leather Accessories, LOEWE

LOEWE Strap Bucket Hat Credit: Courtesy of Forward

"Leather weather" is here, making it the opportune time to integrate leather in ways you may never have before. This LOEWE Napa calfskin leather strap bucket hat is ideal for chilly weather, yet can travel well to sunnier spots where you might need just a touch of shade.

Not-so-classic Denim, Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton STRIPED MONOGRAM WORKWEAR DENIM SHIRT Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Denim pieces are fall style staples, but this year, consider investing in some that are more than simple classics. Virgil Abloh's slightly loose-fitting Louis Vuitton monogram workwear shirt was designed with a watercolor feel that will transport you into an artist's studio.

Velveteen Shirt, Bossi

Glitter Velveteen Shirt Credit: Courtesy of Bossi Sportswear

This details-driven glitter velveteen shirt is the hero piece for fall. Featuring iridescent snap closures and a special fabric that sparkles under this sun, this button-up is a must-have for noteworthy occasions this year.

Oversized Tote, Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta Cassette padded Intreccio tote bag Credit: Courtesy of Farfetch

A Bottega Veneta bag is one that will never go out of style. This season's latest edition of the signature Inreccio design features a bright pop of color, padded detailing, and two rounded top handles, making it easy to travel while staying on-trend.

Olivia Ballerina, Yvonne Koné

Yvonne Kone Olivia Ballerina Terracotta Credit: Courtesy of Yvonne Kone