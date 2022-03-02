Even People That Never Fall Asleep on Planes Are Obsessed With This Memory Foam Neck Pillow

In fact, its 360-degree and adjustable design guarantees to cover seven support points in the head and neck. The concave shape is intended to better fit your chin to keep your head from falling forward. Your head is also cradled and propped up by the waves in the pillow. According to reviewers, it can support both upright sleepers and side sleepers, which is excellent news no matter if you have a middle or window seat. Hot sleepers will also be delighted to know that the magnetic therapy cloth lining the inner level of the pillow is highly breathable.