This Weekender Has 5,500 Five-star Ratings — and Shoppers Are Amazed at How Much Fits Inside
If your weekend includes a quick trip away, one of the first things you need to do before you embark on your adventure is to pack all of your essentials. Because the time you will spend away from home is short, there's a high chance you're hoping to leave your suitcase behind in favor of a bag that's more compact and easy to carry — and Amazon shoppers are amazed how much fits inside this weekender duffel bag.
No matter the mode of transportation you plan to take to reach your destination, the MyMealivos Canvas Weekender Bag (20 by 12 by 10 inches) is ready to travel. One of the highlights of the easy-to-pack bag is it's designed from canvas, which is typically sturdy and durable. Plus, the weekender features a faux leather bottom compartment that offers excellent contrast to the look of the bag, and a trolley sleeve to allow it to slip onto a suitcase handle.
"This bag is like a clown car," one five-star reviewer wrote. "I got several outfits and four pairs of shoes [to fit] in it. Love the separate shoe compartment, and I love how easy it is to carry."
Within the interior of the bag, you will find seven spacious compartments, and that faux leather bottom compartment is fully functional, not just created for looks. It acts as a separate section for your shoes and toiletry bag in order to keep your clothes away from dirt and liquids.
"The big thing that attracted me to this overnight bag over others is the separate bottom section that holds shoes. Brilliant," wrote another five-star reviewer, who said they were able to easily slide the bag onto the handle of a rolling suitcase as they made their way through an airport. "I was able to store two pairs of size 8 women's booties in the zipper compartment. It's also good for storing heavy sweaters if you don't need to bring any other shoes or boots. [I] had plenty of room for a short trip...[I] will definitely use this bag a lot."
With plenty of uses and an under-$45 price, don't be surprised if you reach for the MyMealivos Canvas Weekender Bag for just about any on-the-go activity, like airline travel (it meets airline requirements for carry-on bags) and even daily trips to the gym. You can shop it in eight solid colors and patterns on Amazon now.