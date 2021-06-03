I Live in a Busy City but Take Calming ‘Nature Walks’ Thanks to This Meditation App

To get started on my mindfulness journey, I explored a few different mindfulness platforms, but none really stood out to me — until I was given the opportunity to try an app called MyLife. When I first used the app, I expected to be welcomed with a couple of guided meditations and breathing exercises; the usual stuff. But I quickly learned that MyLife offers a much wider range of meditative practices than I'd imagined. And just as I was in search of more grounding exercises, specifically ones that brought me closer to nature, I came across MyLife's "Connecting with Nature" journey — and it turned out to be just what I needed.