Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This $25 Style the 'Best Hiking Pants Ever'

“They absolutely are water resistant, as well as super comfortable.”
By Jayla Andrulonis
August 10, 2021
If being in an outdoor recreation store makes you feel like a kid in a candy store, chances are you go in for one thing and leave with a cart full of things you didn't even know you needed. For that reason — and the sake of your wallet — sometimes the safest way to keep your wallet from taking a hit while shopping for outdoor essentials is by doing so online

Whether it's a tent or a new pair of hiking boots you're in the market for, you really don't have to look any further than Amazon. And if your collection of outdoor pants could use a little refresh, there's one $25 style you'll want to check out according to the hundreds of shoppers calling them the "best hiking pants ever." 

As the overall best-seller in the retailer's category of women's athletic pants, the Mocoly Water Resistant Hiking Pants are a standout style thanks to their versatility, comfortable fit, generous pockets, and the impressive range of colors you can snag them in. 

The pants — which are made from a durable water repellent polyester blend — are meant to keep you cool and dry, whether your summer adventures take place on a trail or in a stream. "These are some of my favorite hiking pants," said one reviewer. "The drawstring around the ankles is a nice additional feature to keep the pants secured around the calf or around the top of a hiking shoe. The pockets are great and add for additional storage during hikes. They are lightweight and breathable."

The popular drawstring pants also come equipped with built-in UPF coverage to help protect against sun exposure. And thanks to an elastic ribbed waistband and ribbed ankle cuffs, they offer full mobility with four-way stretch and an adjustable fit. 

"I bought these to go kayaking in Florida in December. They absolutely are water resistant, as well as super comfortable, [and] the size chart was spot on," one shopper said. "The material is a bit stretchy too. I also wore them to hike in Wisconsin… It was 35 degrees and windy on the shore of Lake Michigan. I wore these over a heavy base layer and it was very comfortable."

Life is definitely too short to give up the thrill of perusing your go-to outdoor recreation store here and there, but when your shopping list is just the basics — do yourself and your wallet a favor by skipping the shopping spree. Heading to Amazon to grab a pair of these $25 shopper-approved hiking pants is a good place to start

