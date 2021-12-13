Headed Back to the Office This Winter? Get These Perfect Workwear Essentials Up to 20% Off
Getting dressed to return to an office might feel a little bit overwhelming. After nearly two full years of working from home, some people's eagerness to regain some sense of normalcy comes with a healthy dose of outfit anxiety. If this sounds like you, don't fret: Tried and true workwear brand M.M. LaFleur has got you covered, and there is even a way to save up to 20 percent off on office staples to get you back into the swing of things.
The M.M. LaFleur Work Essentials bundle is a simple concept, really: Buy two items and save 15 percent on both with the code WORKIT, or buy three items and save 20 percent on all three with the code GETBUSY. The pieces included in the Work Essentials options range from soft, casual WFH favorites, to ultra-comfortable blazers and slacks to accompany you on those first days and weeks back in a proper office.
The curation includes some of the brand's best-selling items, too. There's the classic Curie pants, made from a super stretchy cotton, nylon and elastane combination (including a stretch waistband), and available in both short and regular lengths. It's the kind of pant that looks a lot more polished than it feels — after all, why should you have to sacrifice the comfortable wardrobe sensibility you've created over the last couple of years, simply to head into an office?
To buy: mmlafleur.com, $209 when you buy 2 with the code WORKIT, or $196 when you buy 3 or more with the code GETBUSY
Also on the so-comfortable-you-won't-believe-it's-workwear list is the Leo pullover, a V-neck silk jersey piece of goodness that feels amazing on the skin. It comes in four colors and has a luxurious drape that would look just as good under a suit blazer as it would over a pair of leggings on your WFH days.
Other bestselling workwear essentials to add to your bundle include the Etsuko dress (available in seven colors and the ultimate in simple, classic workwear), the Meija pant, an M.M. LaFleur mainstay, made from high-quality and washable (!) wool twill, and the Rowan flat, a wildly popular shoe that will quickly become the dependable workhorse in your Monday through Friday footwear collection. Shop them below, or head to M.M. LaFleur's website and browse the rest of the Work Essentials bundle now — just don't forget to enter your code to save.
