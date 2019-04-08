This Comfortable, Wrinkle-resistant Suit Is a Business Traveler's Secret for Always Looking Polished

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Finding the perfect travel outfit can be difficult for anyone, but it can be especially hard for business travelers. If you have to head straight to a meeting or the office as soon as you land, your options are typically limited to either wearing a suit or some sort of uncomfortable professional outfit (that'll inevitably get wrinkled throughout your journey), or wearing flight-appropriate clothes on the plane and having to rush to change in the airport bathroom as soon as you land.

Thankfully, Ministry of Supply's women's Kinetic Blazer and Slim Kinetic Pants are here to solve this problem and make your travel days that much easier. The direct-to-consumer brand was founded at MIT with the intention of solving "the problems of stiff, high-maintenance dress clothes by engineering high-performing, comfortable apparel" — and it seems the brand's goal has been achieved with these sleek pieces of suiting.

Both the blazer and trousers are made from a super soft Japanese warp-knit Kinetic fabric that offers a generous amount of stretch and ample mobility. What's more, the pieces are also water-repellent and moisture-wicking, so you'll stay dry and cool throughout your travels. The best part of this travel-savvy suit is that the pieces are scientifically proven to stay wrinkle-free, so you can rest assured that your clothing will look neat and freshly pressed — even after you've worn them on a long-haul flight.

Travelers will also be happy to hear that they're both machine-washable and can even be thrown into the dryer, making them super easy to clean while on extended business trips. With details like this, it makes sense that frequent fliers and casual commuters alike are fans of the fashionable and functional workwear. "These pants are comfortable and good looking. They are fitted but move easily. They remained comfortable through a flight and while sitting in meetings," wrote one customer about the Kinetic pants.

One of the blazer's five-star reviews said, "the jacket looks great and all the performance features live up to their promises. I've worn this in long car rides and still looked presentable for court." While another customer raved, "Nothing wrinkles this blazer. Not folded arms on a long flight, not crossed arms in a long meeting, and not even being dropped and left on the closet floor."

The blazer retails for $275 and comes in sizes 0 to 10, while the pants range in size from 00 to 16 and are priced at $145. If you prefer to wear skirts, the brand even has a pencil skirt — made from the same comfortable material — that matches perfectly with the blazer and can be purchased for $125. Whether you're wearing the suit on your long commute or packing it for a business trip, these tailored pieces are definitely a smart buy that you won't regret splurging on.

