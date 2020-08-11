Michelle Obama Just Wore Comfortable Sneakers From This Cult-favorite Brand

Serious question: Is there anything Michelle Obama can’t do? We think not.
With a new documentary on Netflix and the launch of her first podcast, the former first lady is all over our radar like she never missed a beat. And, of course, in signature Michelle Obama style, her fashion picks remain right on par.
In a recent Instagram post, she shared a snap of herself sitting down opposite journalist and former NPR host Michele Norris as the duo chatted for the episode. Obama donned a white blouse and raw-hem jeans in the photo, but it was her choice of sneakers that stole our attention.
The best-selling author wore a pair of Golden Goose sneakers with metallic detailing, which you can shop for yourself here . Obama’s eye-catching shoes offer a distressed spin on the classic white sneaker that elevated her entire look.
And she’s not the only one who’s a fan. Golden Goose has become something of a cult-favorite brand among celebrities who sport the shoes with everything from sundresses to airport wear. The high-end sneakers immediately stand out, thanks to their signature worn-in detailing.
While the price tag of Golden Goose sneakers sits higher than most shoe brands, all of the styles are made in Italy and feature hand-distressed details that effortlessly blend elements of glam and grunge.
A true first lady fashion icon knows best: Why wear boring everyday sneakers when you can put an edgy spin on a classic silhouette? Below, you can get the Obama-approved style, plus a variety of other Golden Goose sneakers, available at Nordstrom.
To buy: farfetch.com , $530
To buy: nordstrom.com , $530
