When we consider all the moments throughout the year that require a quality closed-toe shoe — unexpected rainfalls in June, snow days in December, sludging and trudging in March — it’s a wonder so many of us have just a single pair of old, uncomfortable rubber boots to carry us through it all.Shoe technology has come a long way in the past few years. Lucky for us, it’s now easy to find the perfect rainproof shoe for every purpose, and it doesn’t even have to look like a rain boot. Whether you’re in the midst of planning an adventure through the French Alps , or simply want a stylish set of footwear to make it through your commute in comfort, we’ve got you covered. Read on below to see our favorite men’s waterproof boots for every need.