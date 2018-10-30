The Best Men’s Waterproof Boots for Braving the Elements
Shoe technology has come a long way in the past few years. Lucky for us, it’s now easy to find the perfect rainproof shoe for every purpose, and it doesn’t even have to look like a rain boot. Whether you’re in the midst of planning an adventure through the French Alps, or simply want a stylish set of footwear to make it through your commute in comfort, we’ve got you covered. Read on below to see our favorite men’s waterproof boots for every need.
Best Chukka Boots: UGG Freamon Waterproof
The thick sole on this pair of waterproof chukka boots provides maximal comfort for high-activity days, and the minimal lacing makes for a sleek look.
To buy: zappos.com, $150
Best Dress Boots: Thursday Boots Co. Wingtip
A wingtip finish is the perfect way to differentiate an everyday boot from a dress boot, especially in the winter. This elegant style by Thursday Boot Co., a newcomer to the scene, brings modernity to a classic, while promising to keep your feet free from moisture.
To buy: thursdayboots.com, $220
Best Lightweight Boots: RZEN Hiking Boots
At less than two pounds, these waterproof boots support your feet, absorb impact shocks, and keep you dry without adding extra weight. They’re perfect for hiking, as well as navigating busy city streets.
To buy: amazon.com, $36–$46
Best Winter Boots: Allen Edmonds Normandy
Allen Edmonds is a classic in the boot-making world, and makes some of the finest choices season after season. We particularly love this contrast lace style, which is slim and fashionable, yet warm enough for everyday use through winter.
To buy: zappos.com, $395
Best Leather Boots: Red Wing Heritage 6" Iron Ranger Lug
In certain circles, this is considered the quintessential "‘Buy It For Life" boot. Like with any shoe that gets generous use, the sole is bound to wear down, but those committed to resoling this style every few years will be rewarded with a leather body that lasts longer than any other pair they’ve owned.
To buy: zappos.com, $320
Best Snow Boots: Cole Haan ZeroGrand Explore All Terrain Waterproof Boot
This sneaker-inspired snow boot brings a hint of athleisure to your winter wardrobe. But it isn’t just nice to look at, it also offers plenty of padding, support, and insulation that can handle all kinds of challenging weather.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $320
Best Chelsea Boots: Cole Haan Men's Kennedy Grand Waterproof Chelsea Boots
Cole Haan is a reliable brand for boots that are meant to be worn hard. This chelsea boot features a streamlined, durable exterior, and narrow elastic panels that allow for easy wearing and removing, without taking away from the appearance of the leather.
To buy: macys.com, $320
Best Ankle Boots: Timberland x Engineered Garments Waterproof Oxford in Navy
An exciting collab between two distinctly recognizable brands produced a shoe that is surprisingly understated. This cropped boot stands out thanks to its subtle navy color, above anything, but the detailing is also worth noticing — from the hexagonal grommets to the tight top stitching.
To buy: needsupply.com, $170
Best Hiking Boots: Sorel Madson Hiker Waterproof Leather And Rubber-Trimmed Nubuck Boots
The thick nubuck shell of this sturdy set of boots protects your feet from the harsh terrain on long outdoor excursions, while the thick, leather-encased padding at the heel ensures ample support.
To buy: mrporter.com, $190