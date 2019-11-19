We already knew Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is an excellent dresser, but it turns out she's the world's most influential fashionista as well.

According to the global fashion search platform Lyst, Meghan's outfits sparked a 216 percent increase in consumer searches. That means, after each public outing, millions of people took to the internet to find out which designer she was wearing and to try to find similar styles as well.

Power Dressers of 2019 Credit: Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

"After she wore five different shirt dresses on the Royal Tour of South Africa, searches for the category grew 45 percent over a month," Lyst wrote. "The Club Monaco dress sold out in less than 24 hours, following a 570 percent spike in searches and wearing a J Crew shirt saw a 102 percent increase in searches for the brand."

We've kept track of a few of our own favorite pieces that the Duchess has worn, including these timeless mid-rise skinny jeans and these canvas wedge espadrilles.

Power Dressers of 2019 Credit: Getty Images

Meghan wasn't the only influential dresser of the year. Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Lisa BlackPink, Kylie Jenner, Lizzo, Harry Styles, and Billy Porter also made the list.

Power Dressers of 2019 Credit: Getty Images

Power Dressers of 2019 Credit: Getty Images

Beyond celebrities, the website also examined which trends made it big in 2019 and which ones we may see again in 2020.

According to Lyst, sustainability made a big impact on fashion in 2019. Searches for environmentally friendly materials, including econyl, a product made out of regenerated nylon, saw a 102 percent spike in searches. Repreve also saw a 130 percent search spike.

Vintage, resale, and rental options were also a big hit in 2019, with rental clothing garnering a 55 percent search spike throughout the year.

Inclusivity was also a major trend in fashion this year. Lyst found a 52 percent increase in searches for the terms "genderless" and "gender-neutral."

"Woke' consumers looked for designers and retailers that aligned with their values and, in response, some of the world's most powerful brands launched diversity campaigns and programs to promote inclusivity, some hiring new teams to help them improve at board level," Lyst explained.