Meghan Markle's Favorite Leather Travel Case Now Comes in a Super-packable Mini Size

While the whole world might be on royal baby watch as Meghan Markle is due to give birth to her first child any day now, we're currently adding the latest Markle-approved travel accessory to our shopping carts.

It's no surprise that Markle has perfected the art of traveling in style — no matter if she's making appearances during a royal tour or visiting the States for baby showers, the Duchess of Sussex has learned a thing or two about looking good (with the right accessories!) wherever she goes. Fans went crazy for Markle's travel case by the English brand Stow, which she's been photographed with several times. She loves the case so much that she even posted a photo of it stylishly accessorized with her passport and sunglasses on her old Instagram account — only fan accounts still have proof.

While Markle has been seen carrying the original Stow First Class Leather Tech Case ($522), the brand just released a smaller version, which is even more convenient to pack in your backpack or carry-on suitcase. At only 5.5 inches wide by 6.8 inches tall, the Mini First Class Tech Case resembles a wallet, but it can fit several items and travel necessities including your ID, phone, passport, earphones or charging cords, and a pen. It's packed with plenty of pockets — plus a handy zippered pouch on the right side and a leather bridge on the left side to keep cords tangle-free.

Meghan Markle Favorite Stow Mini Travel Case Credit: Courtesy of Stow

What's even better about this small but mighty case is that it comes with a portable charger, giving you about two extra charges for your devices. When you're finished packing the folio, it zips up to ensure all of your items will stay in place before you pack it into another bag. While Markle was seen carrying the orange version of the case — which is made from Spanish leather and can be personalized with a monogram — it is also available in Sahara Tan, Jet Black, and Emerald Green. If it's royal-approved for travel, we can't argue with that!

Stow Mini First Class Leather Tech Case