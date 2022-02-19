This $21 Portable Sound Machine Is the Secret to Your Best Night's Sleep, According to Travelers

The portable white noise machine has earned an impressive average 4.6-star rating from hundreds of Amazon shoppers, many of which are avid travelers. One reviewer, who admitted to being a minimalist packer, wrote, "Needed something small and mighty as I'm an extreme light sleeper. This little machine is amazing. You will be pleased." Another added, "This puts me right to sleep and keeps me asleep, too." As for its sound-blocking abilities, a new parent said that it successfully "keeps the loud neighbors from waking up our baby."