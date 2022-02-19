This $21 Portable Sound Machine Is the Secret to Your Best Night's Sleep, According to Travelers
One of the highlights of going on vacation is getting to snuggle up under your hotel's lavish sheets and blankets and sink your head into perfectly lofted-yet-smushy pillows. Even if you've chosen a serene resort with the comfiest bedding, you could still be looking at a restless night if you're someone that struggles with falling asleep in new places.
While white noise machines are an effective sleep aid (with studies suggesting they reduce sleep onset, aka the time it takes to fall asleep, by 40 percent in users), no one wants to lug a cumbersome device around in their carry-on or checked luggage. Enter: the Marpac Yogasleep Travelcube Portable Sound Machine, a petite model that Amazon shoppers call ″perfect for travel.″
To buy: amazon.com, $21
The sound machine measures 3.5 inches in length and width and weighs 4 ounces (just a quarter of a pound). Thanks to its travel-friendly size, the cube easily fits on your hotel room's nightstand or dresser, but it also comes with a handy lanyard so you can hang it on the doorknob or from the handle of your suitcase.
More importantly, the Travelcube masks noises with its small-but-mighty motor, which has been known to create a surprising volume range and crisp sound. Sleepers have their choice of six soothing sound options including white noise, brown noise, rainstorm, ocean surf, and a classical-inspired lullaby to help them reach their REM sleep cycle faster.
Plus, there's no need to travel with batteries. The sound machine conveniently charges by USB cord and can run all night on a single charge (from about 8 to 12 hours), according to reviewers. This makes it great for road trips, camping trips, and other activities with limited access to electricity. But, you can utilize the three timer options to preserve power.
The portable white noise machine has earned an impressive average 4.6-star rating from hundreds of Amazon shoppers, many of which are avid travelers. One reviewer, who admitted to being a minimalist packer, wrote, "Needed something small and mighty as I'm an extreme light sleeper. This little machine is amazing. You will be pleased." Another added, "This puts me right to sleep and keeps me asleep, too." As for its sound-blocking abilities, a new parent said that it successfully "keeps the loud neighbors from waking up our baby."
Another customer shared that they no longer have to sacrifice their phone battery while using a white noise app when they're away from home, and vowed they "will not travel without this little machine now." Another perk? It's small enough to fit in a carry-on, so it won't take up space in your luggage.
Ready for a good night's sleep on your next adventure? Get the Marpac Yogasleep Travelcube Portable Sound Machine on Amazon today.