People Can't Get Over How Perfectly This Flowy Amazon Dress Fits Them — and It's Just $32
If you ask us, no summer wardrobe is complete without a cute sundress. This is especially true if you're headed on a trip, since the quintessential wardrobe piece can easily be incorporated into any itinerary. Walking tour uniform? Check. Museum 'fit? Yep. Date night look? You get the picture. Plus, the singular piece provides you with an instant outfit sans fuss — all you need is a comfortable pair of sandals or sneakers, plus your favorite accessories, and you're ready to go.
These days, there are plenty of flowy, summer-friendly dresses waiting to be added to your Amazon cart. But, there's one that's generating a lot of buzz among shoppers: the Manydress Summer Floral Print Dress. The trendy sundress has garnered hundreds of perfect ratings from customers, each praising its flattering fit and versatile design in their reviews — so much so that it's even being dubbed the ″perfect summer dress.″ And it's currently $32 on Amazon.
The Manydress Summer Dress puts an elegant and flirty spin on the classic T-shirt dress with its v-neck front, lightweight, silk-like fabric, fluttery short sleeves, flowy silhouette, and ruffled details at the bustline (which gives the loose-fitting dress more structure) and hem for added texture. All of this combined makes the dress look more elevated while still feeling relaxed and comfortable.
If you prefer cinching around your middle or a more defined waistline, the modest mini dress also comes in a belted option with an elasticized waistband and belt made of the same fabric and print of the dress, so it blends in seamlessly. The self-tying belt is adjustable to create a fit-and-flare look and you can customize the bow to lay in the middle or on the side.
Whether you're looking to add a new option to your spring and summer wardrobe for travel, a special occasion, or for weekend wear, this is the dress, according to Amazon shoppers. One customer said that it "fits wonderfully," adding that it "looks so flattering on." Another wrote, "Perfect fit, very comfy, and [I] got lots of compliments while wearing [it]."
For one reviewer, it had the "perfect amount of flow and fit," which made it "easy to move in" for everything from a "casual, day-to-day outfit" to a "cute date night." Others noted that this dress is nice and breezy and helps you stay cool even when temperatures spike thanks to the design and perfect length, which hits at the knee.
And despite the mini length, wearers reported it's "not too short for tall girls." More good news? It even won over a shopper with a 38DDD bust, as well as a 66-year-old reviewer that raved, "what a nice dress for the price!"
As for how it travels, one customer shared: "It does have a good weight to it, so it doesn't wrinkle at all. You can fold it in a luggage or closet and it'll be wrinkle-free when you're ready to wear it." And if you're concerned that the fabric might show off a bit too much, the same buyer added, "It has an inner layer which prevents it from being sheer."
Give your wardrobe a refresh with the Manydress Summer Dress for just $32 on Amazon. With it being priced so affordably and such a popular choice —hey, many shoppers revealed they've bought it in several colors — you'll likely be back to buy a second one.