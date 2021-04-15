Is It Even Really Summer If You Don’t Have This Malibu Barbie Pool Float?

You know who's ready for summer 2021? Absolutely everyone. After a year from hell, it seems everyone is ready for a bit of sunshine and fun, and that includes the folks at Funboy and Mattel.

The Instagram-ready pool float company announced in April that it's teaming up with the toy giant to create an "elevated float collection" inspired by none other than Malibu Barbie

Funboy Barbie Car Pool Float Credit: Courtesy of Funboy

"Inspired by the retro and playful aesthetic of the '70s and Barbie's vintage Malibu style, Funboy created a custom print and collection that celebrates the classic nostalgia of Malibu Barbie, 50 years young," the brand shared in a statement.

The collection includes a baby pink and white two-seat golf cart float ($129) that even comes with a fringe-lined shade topper so you and your floatie partner won't get burned.

Want more sun? The collection also includes a convertible float ($99) that is almost nine feet long. It's most certainly big enough for two and comes with a storage area perfect for beverages.

The collection also includes a classic tube float ($39), which comes with an overall Barbie-perfect print to match the summer of love 2021 vibe. You can even snag a matching kiddie pool ($59).

Of course, our personal favorite in this collection has to be the private plane float ($99) that will make you feel a whole world away.

"Jet off to Malibu with the limited edition 50th Anniversary Malibu Barbie Private Jet Float by FUNBOY," the brand wrote in the float's description. "Transport to the jet-set lifestyle of the 1970s and land at the beach where it's always sunny and fun never stops." This float also features an integrated cup holder, dual handles, and a front tether point just in case you need a tow out of the pool at the end of the day.