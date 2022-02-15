Madewell Just Put the 'Perfect Travel Bag' on Sale, and Shoppers Say It Has a 'Pocket for Everything'
Avid travelers know that a trip can quickly be derailed if you don't have the right gear, and this feels especially true when it comes to your personal bag. If you're a frequent flyer or commuter, or just someone that always has loads of stuff on them when on the go, Madewell shoppers recommend upgrading your everyday purse to The (Re)sourced Tote Bag, which they call the "perfect travel bag." Not only is the top-rated tote currently on sale, but you can also score an additional 20 percent off right now, bringing its price tag down to $72.
Made from recycled polyester, the multipurpose zip-closure bag has a soft-yet-durable exterior and a roomy interior that one reviewer noted "has a pocket for everything" — one of those pockets being a padded laptop compartment. There are also two convenient zippered pockets on the outside for stashing wallets, keys, tickets, headphones, and other important items that you need access to before you've reached your destination.
The (Re)sourced Tote measures 13.75 inches high and 20.5 inches wide at the top, and 15 inches wide at the base, making it spacious enough for all of your daily essentials. There are two handle lengths: one offering a comfortable 4-inch drop and the other offering an 11.75-inch drop, which hangs off your shoulder so you have free range of motion. (Note: You can swap them out with one of Madewell's stylish bag straps). But perhaps its most standout feature is its trolly sleeve that fits over the handle of your suitcase, which customers say comes in handy when you're navigating busy airports and train stations.
One of Madewell's most popular bags, The (Re)sourced Tote has an impressive 4.6-star average rating from customers and has been purchased more than 350 times in the last seven days, according to the brand's site. One reviewer called it "so perfect for traveling and everyday life" because "it holds so much," noting how well-placed the pockets are. Another added that it's "very durable and well-crafted" and that it holds all of their heavy stuff with no problem.
Outside of traveling, shoppers say that the zippered tote bag also makes a great diaper bag, commuter bag, gym bag, and school bag. Curious about just how much it can fit? This customer review says it all: "I needed a bag that could hold a 13-inch Lenovo [laptop], a 15-inch Microsoft ergonomic keyboard, a large, round ergonomic mouse, a headset, and sometimes a webcam. Plus, a notebook and jacket… [It has] two separate pockets for my headset and mouse, plus another pocket for my camera. I have easy access to everything and there's more than enough room for an extra sweater and lunch bag."
It's easy to see why the travel tote bag is one of the brand's top-rated items. Now's your chance to get The (Re)sourced Bag for nearly 30 percent off. Head over to Madewell before the special offer is over. Oh, and did we mention that it's available in four different colors? Keep scrolling to shop the bag in its other striking hues.