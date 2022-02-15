Madewell Just Put the 'Perfect Travel Bag' on Sale, and Shoppers Say It Has a 'Pocket for Everything' 

Avid travelers know that a trip can quickly be derailed if you don't have the right gear, and this feels especially true when it comes to your personal bag. If you're a frequent flyer or commuter, or just someone that always has loads of stuff on them when on the go, Madewell shoppers recommend upgrading your everyday purse to The (Re)sourced Tote Bag, which they call the "perfect travel bag." Not only is the top-rated tote currently on sale, but you can also score an additional 20 percent off right now, bringing its price tag down to $72.