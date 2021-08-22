Shoppers Say This Target Carry-on Suitcase Is an Away Brand Dupe — and It's Only $69
Whether you're traveling for work or walking down the tarmac toward a much-anticipated vacation, many of us hope to arrive and depart from the airport as quickly as possible. One of the ways to ensure you're on your way quickly is to travel with a carry-on. If you're searching for the best option to pack all of your must-haves for your time away from home, over 93% of shoppers recommend this Target find.
Weighing just under nine pounds, the Made by Design Hardside 20″ Carry On Spinner Suitcase is the top-ranked carry-on at Target. Aside from its light weight and ability to carry up to 50 pounds tucked inside, the carry-on is highlighted by its multifaceted ability to serve as a carry-on or checked bag. Either way, shoppers love the ease with which they can maneuver the $69 suitcase around airports, thanks to the adjustable handle and spinner wheels.
"I've had this carry-on for over two years now and used it hard," said a reviewer who calls the bag an "Away dupe." "International trips, cabin weekends, general domestic, etc. and it performed better than I even expected. I have the white/cream color and it doesn't even stain. Any smudge wipes right off and even after heavy use, the zippers, wheels, handle, everything is still amazing. Well worth it for the price and considering what you'd pay from a name brand luggage company."
Inside of the polycarbonate Hardside 20″ Carry On Spinner Suitcase, you will find zippered compartments on either side of the case that allow you to organize your bag however you choose. Additionally, the suitcase also features adjustable interior straps in the compartments, so you can ensure your belongings won't shift as much inside your suitcase while in flight. Lastly, the exterior of the bag features zippers that invite you to expand the case whenever additional room is required.
"I love this suitcase," wrote another reviewer. "It's very spacious and fits everything you'll need for a two [plus] week trip, especially with the help of packing cubes. I flew with Delta and had no problem taking it on as a carry-on."
"Outstanding," said a third five-star reviewer. "I love this suitcase. It is sleek, stylish, and rolls around with ease. You will not regret this purchase."With a hard exterior, pocketed interior, and even a lock to keep your items secure, the Hardside 20" Carry On Spinner Suitcase is ready for you to pack up and roll through the airport with ease. Available in six colors, shop the $69 suitcase before your next trip.