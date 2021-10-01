Shop Backpacks, Duffels, and Suitcases for Over 50% Off During Macy's Just-launched Luggage Sale
While you're in the midst of prepping for fall getaways and counting down the days until holiday season travel, fuel your excitement about the places and experiences ahead by updating your luggage. After all, packing is one of the best parts of any trip — and it's obvious Macy's agrees. The destination for so many shoppers' favorite pieces of luggage just launched its VIP sale on countless travel items.
During Macy's VIP sale, which is live through October 4, 2021, you can expect to save hundreds of dollars on top-rated luggage from brands like American Tourister, Delsey, and Samsonite. Some items are already marked down, like this Tag 5-piece luggage set, while prices on others — like this Delsey 21-inch carry-on suitcase, this Samsonite 24-inch spinner suitcase, and this Samsonite backpack — are slashed even further when you use the code VIP at checkout.
Because there are hundreds of items on sale, we culled through the entire list to bring you the best selection of luggage with the highest ratings and the greatest discounts. Whether you're shopping for a new duffel, carry-on, or multi-piece luggage set, you can shop knowing the best deals already on our list.
Related Items
Tag Ridgefield 5-Piece Softside Luggage Set
Not every trip requires the same type of luggage, so this 5-piece set covers all your travel needs, whether you're planning a roadtrip or hopping on a flight. The set includes a 27-inch spinner suitcase, a 20-inch carry-on suitcase, a duffel, a 15-inch travel tote, and a toiletry bag. The softside cases are all designed specifically for Macy's and include roomy interiors.
To buy: macys.com, $90 (originally $300)
Delsey Chatelet Plus 21-Inch Carry-On Hardside Spinner Suitcase
If a suitcase that looks, feels, and performs like a luxury travel piece sounds ideal, you need the Delsey 21-inch spinner suitcase on your radar. The interior features compartments, straps, and zippered dividers for easy organization on-the-go, while the exterior offers a hard surface that wipes clean, a stylish faux leather trim, and a TSA lock to keep your belongings safe. The suitcase is a whopping $400 off during Macy's VIP sale.
To buy: macys.com, $240 with code VIP (originally $640)
Samsonite Freeform 24-Inch Expandable Hardside Spinner Suitcase
With nearly 700 five-star ratings, the Samsonite Freeform 24-inch Spinner Suitcase is a shopper favorite at Macy's. At 8.5 pounds, the suitcase offers travelers a lightweight design that features multiple compartments for "increased packing capacity," according to the brand, and it expands. On the outside, expect to find a recessed lock and double spinner wheels.
To buy: macys.com, $158 with code VIP (originally $420)
Travelpro Platinum Elite 25-Inch Softside Check-In Spinner
The Travelpro Platinum Elite suitcase is known for its durability. It's a softside spinner, but the fabric is "stain and abrasion resistant," according to the brand. Like other suitcases, this one features an easy to organize interior, and it also offers additional pockets on the outside. The wheels and handle are another highlight, because both allow travelers to glide the suitcase through airports, hotels, and city streets with ease. Another great deal, the Travelpro Platinum Elite Spinner is nearly $500 off while the sale lasts.
To buy: macys.com, $293 with code VIP (originally $780)
Tag Legacy 4-Piece Luggage Set
Whether you're planning an overnight trip or a weeklong adventure, the Tag Legacy 4-Piece Luggage Set has a suitcase fit for the job. The set includes two hard spinner suitcases (26-inch and 20-inch, respectively), as well as a soft-sided travel tote and a toiletry bag. Keep in mind all four pieces are lightweight and range from nine pounds (26-inch suitcase) to one pound (travel tote).
To buy: macys.com, $120 (originally $360)
Samsonite Lite-Air DLX 29-Inch Expandable Spinner Suitcase
A larger 29-inch suitcase is a must to have at the ready, especially if you're planning a longer trip. Like other bags, the Samsonite Lite-Air suitcase includes multiple compartments, but what it adds is specific pockets for wet items and shoes. The interior is also prime for packing cubes to offer further organization. To ensure you can travel easily, the suitcase's wheels rotate a full 360-degrees. While the sale is on, you can save up to $337.
To buy: macys.com, $203 with code VIP (originally $540)
American Tourister Tribute DLX 20-Inch Softside Carry-On Spinner
At under $100, the American Tourister Tribute 20-Inch Spinner is known as an "oversized carry-on". But that's only because it offers a bit more interior space for packing — it still qualifies as a traditional carry-on with airlines. The suitcase is highlighted by its lighter weight (6.83 pounds), 1-inch expander, and exterior pockets for additional packing space.
To buy: macys.com, $84 with code VIP (originally $225)
Samsonite Mobile Solution Deluxe Backpack
With more than 120 perfect ratings, the Samsonite Deluxe Backpack is a hit with Macy's shoppers. The nylon bag is water resistant and wipes clean should you need to touch it up while you're on the go. The interior is a prime spot for tech because it can fit a laptop (up to 15.6 inches) and a tablet (up to 9.7 inches). Additional pockets offer further storage space, and the backpack even has a pocket for a water bottle and a sleeve to allow it to slip onto a suitcase handle.
To buy: macys.com, $75 with code VIP (originally $200)
Jeep Pilot 32-Inch Wheeled Duffel
No matter if you're driving or flying to your destination, the Jeep duffel offers plenty of space for a multi-day trip. The bag measures 32 by 14.5 by 16 inches, weighs under 6 pounds, and has wheels to make traveling with a full bag a breeze. As the size would indicate, the interior of the bag has more than enough room for all of your necessities.
To buy: macys.com, $60 (originally $150)
Tag Riverside 3-Piece Hardside Set
With this 3-piece hardside set by Tag, you will be ready to pack your must-haves for a quick overnight trip, multi-day business trip, or a week long family vacation. The set includes three hardside spinner bags: 20-inch, 24-inch, and 28-inch. Though the three vary in size, they all feature the same double-sided interior to allow you to organize and separate items in your chosen suitcase. All three bags also include the same 360-degree 8-Wheel Spinner System for excellent mobility.
To buy: macys.com, $150 (originally $440)