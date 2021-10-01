Shop Backpacks, Duffels, and Suitcases for Over 50% Off During Macy's Just-launched Luggage Sale

Travelpro Platinum Elite 25-Inch Softside Check-In Spinner

The Travelpro Platinum Elite suitcase is known for its durability. It's a softside spinner, but the fabric is "stain and abrasion resistant," according to the brand. Like other suitcases, this one features an easy to organize interior, and it also offers additional pockets on the outside. The wheels and handle are another highlight, because both allow travelers to glide the suitcase through airports, hotels, and city streets with ease. Another great deal, the Travelpro Platinum Elite Spinner is nearly $500 off while the sale lasts.

