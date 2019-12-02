30 Amazing Macy’s Cyber Monday Deals Travelers Need to Shop ASAP (Video)
Get ready to score some of the best deals around.
Credit cards at the ready! Macy’s Cyber Monday 2019 sale has officially begun, which means it’s finally time to save big on some of the best deals on housewares, mattresses, electronics, and more. While we’re excited to snag this Instant Pot for just $70 and this KitchenAid stand mixer for only $200, some of the best sales we’ve seen so far have been on travel-ready items. If you’ve been in the market for a new set of luggage or pair of noise-cancelling headphones, now is the time to shop.
With so many amazing markdowns happening at once, it can feel overwhelming to sort through them all — so to help you cut through the clutter, we’ve rounded up the best travel deals happening at Macy’s right now.
Below, you’ll find some incredible savings on luggage, comfortable shoes, handbags, and more. Just remember the deals are only good for the next 24 hours or so, meaning you’ll have to act fast if you want to score these products at such a steep discount.
Best Luggage Deals
- Travel Select Three-Piece Luggage Set, $120 (originally $400)
- Tag Carry-On Hardside Spinner Suitcase, $40 (originally $200)
- Samsonite USB Underseat Luggage, $50 (originally $240)
- Delsey Air Quest Spinner Bag With Bonus Duffel, $80 (originally $300)
- Rockland Skyline Three-Piece Hardside Luggage Set, $113 (originally $284)
Best Electronics Deals
- Beats by Dr. Dre Studio 3 Bluetooth Headphones, $280 (originally $350)
- Google Nest Mini 2, $29 (originally $49)
- JBL Clip 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, $30 (originally $70)
- Fitbit Versa 2, $150 (originally $200)
- Hammer + Axe Camera for Dashboard 270 Degrees, $30 (originally $60)
Best Shoe Deals for Women
- Sperry Saltwater Duck Booties, $90 (originally $120)
- Ugg Mini Bailey Fluff Buckle Boots, $120 (originally $160)
- Nike Tanjun Sneakers, $49 (originally $65)
- Kate Spade New York Phoebe Flats, $60 (originally $100)
- Naturalizer Marianne Sneakers, $48 (originally $79)
Best Shoe Deals for Men
- Levi’s Ethan Canvas II Sneakers, $20 (originally $55)
- Alfani Seth Bike Toe Derbys, $20 (originally $60)
- Tommy Hilfiger Christo Boots, $45 (originally $100)
- Timberland Six-Inch Basic Waterproof Boots, $120 (originally $145)
- Calvin Klein Bower Diamond Sneakers, $49 (originally $98)
Best Clothing Deals for Women
- 32 Degrees Packable Hooded Down Puffer Coat, $60 (originally $150)
- Charter Club Crew Neck Cashmere Sweater, $50 (originally $139)
- Adidas Metallic Logo Leggings, $21 (originally $35)
- I.N.C Faux-Suede Trench Coat, $90 (originally $150)
- Columbia Benton Springs Fleece Jacket, $30 (originally $60)
Best Clothing Deals for Men
- Tommy Hilfiger Long Snorkel Coat, $120 (originally $350)
- Alfani Quarter-Zip Ribbed Sweater, $20 (originally $75)
- Hawke & Co Outfitter Quilted Vest, $20 (originally $60)
- Weatherproof Vintage FIsherman Turtleneck Sweater, $32 (originally $80)
- Levi’s 511 Slim Fit Jeans, $42 (originally $70)