It's no secret that long road trips and flights can get monotonous, especially for the youngest travelers. Keeping those little ones busy and entertained while driving to the beach is no easy feat, but there's one kid-friendly travel hack that nearly 9,000 shoppers have given a five-star review.

If you're traveling long distances — think more than a couple of hours — with car-seat or booster seat-aged kids, the Lusso Gear Kids Travel Tray is about to be your secret weapon. This three-in-one entertainment device comes with an iPad or tablet stand and a dry-erase board that doubles as an eating tray. It also has plenty of storage, including a cup holder, mesh pockets, and pen or marker holders. That means, once you have the kids buckled up, their hands and minds will stay occupied with coloring, enjoying their favorite snacks, and watching videos on the tablet.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $29.95

One shopper, who went on a 14-hour road trip with their 3- and 6-year-olds, said, "I would not go on a long trip without these." Other shoppers called it a ″lifesaver″ and "traveling game-changer." One parent said, "road trips, plane rides, we use them for everything. The kids love them." A lot of parents with small children echoed similar sentiments in the review sections, and others mentioned being able to avoid car tantrums even on 19-hour long journeys and moves to Alaska. If you need more convincing that this car seat tray could change your life, let it be these four words from another satisfied shopper: "Best Road Trip Purchase. Ever."

The Lusso Gear Kids Travel Tray's reinforced fabric comes in eight different colors and patterns, so you can match it to your car's interiors or let your child pick their favorite from patterns like unicorns, planets, and floral. Plus, it can also be used with a stroller or high chair; it's completely adjustable. To install the lap tray, simply secure the safety strap around the seat. When the trip is over, take a damp paper towel and wipe down the tray, detach the strap, fold it, and put it away — or use the handle to take it with you. Any mess made during the trip is now taken care of.

For just under $30, you can make every single vacation, long haul, or cross-country move infinitely less stressful for you and significantly more fun for the little ones in your life. Head over to Amazon to shop the tray now.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.