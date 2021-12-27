Lululemon's After-Christmas Sale Is Happening Now — Shop Leggings, Sports Bras, and More for Up to 60% Off 

Lululemon loyalists know that such markdowns are a rarity, which explains why items are selling out fast. For many (this writer included!) the sale poses the perfect opportunity to buy the brand's top-rated workout leggings. They're renowned for their second-skin feel, supportive compression, and comfortable move-with-your-body fit. Plus, many owners have reported a sculpting and smoothing effect that cannot be replicated. Whether you're wearing them to the gym, on a hike, or for a plane ride, the high-quality leggings will work for a variety of needs. Featured in the sale are the Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight — which have a four-way stretch and are made with the brand's fast-drying Everlux fabric — the ​​buttery-soft and shape-retaining Align High-Rise Pant, and the Invigorate High-Rise Tight, which feel soft on the inside and stay dry during the sweatiest of workouts.