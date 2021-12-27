Lululemon's After-Christmas Sale Is Happening Now — Shop Leggings, Sports Bras, and More for Up to 60% Off 

Hurry, they won’t stay in stock for long. 
By Emily Belfiore December 27, 2021
Bummed that the holiday season is soon coming to a close? Well, we have some news that will cheer you right up. Lululemon is treating shoppers to some impressive Cyber Monday-level markdowns as part of its coveted We Made Too Much sale. 

Currently, the fan-favorite activewear brand is offering up to 60 percent off select items, ranging from workout leggings and sports bras to sporty outerwear and fitness accessories. Lululemon's after-Christmas sale is only running for a limited time — so we don't recommend hesitating — and all products listed are final sale. 

Lululemon loyalists know that such markdowns are a rarity, which explains why items are selling out fast. For many (this writer included!) the sale poses the perfect opportunity to buy the brand's top-rated workout leggings. They're renowned for their second-skin feel, supportive compression, and comfortable move-with-your-body fit. Plus, many owners have reported a sculpting and smoothing effect that cannot be replicated. Whether you're wearing them to the gym, on a hike, or for a plane ride, the high-quality leggings will work for a variety of needs. Featured in the sale are the Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight — which have a four-way stretch and are made with the brand's fast-drying Everlux fabric — the ​​buttery-soft and shape-retaining Align High-Rise Pant, and the Invigorate High-Rise Tight, which feel soft on the inside and stay dry during the sweatiest of workouts.

Beyond leggings, the We Made Too Much Sale is bustling with steep discounts on workout tops, sports bras, and outerwear, too. Standout items include the Free to Be High-Neck Longline Bra, which can also be worn as a sculpting tank, the Align High-Rise Short — the biker shorts version of the brand's popular Align leggings — and the waterproof Break a Trail Jacket. This is also an ideal time to stock up on Lululemon's sweat-wicking no-show underwear, or to upgrade your loungewear collection with its plush sweatpants and sweatshirts. In fact, the All Yours Hoodie and Scuba Joggers are each available for less than $100 right now. If your apparel is up to date, you can get belt bags, backpacks, workout mats, cold-weather accessories, and Lululemon self-care wellness products on sale for as low as $9

There's something to suit everyone's budget and personal style. Keep scrolling to shop more of the best deals fromLululemon's 2021 after-Christmas sale. Hurry, they won't stay in stock for long. 

Align High-Rise Pant 25"

Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25"

Base Pace High-Rise Crop 23"

Flow Y Nulu Bra

Train to Be Tank Top

Free to Be Serene Bra

All Yours Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Perfectly Oversized Crew

All Yours Hoodie

Scuba High-Rise Jogger

Break a Trail Jacket

Align High-Rise Short 8"

