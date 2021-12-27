Lululemon's After-Christmas Sale Is Happening Now — Shop Leggings, Sports Bras, and More for Up to 60% Off
Bummed that the holiday season is soon coming to a close? Well, we have some news that will cheer you right up. Lululemon is treating shoppers to some impressive Cyber Monday-level markdowns as part of its coveted We Made Too Much sale.
Currently, the fan-favorite activewear brand is offering up to 60 percent off select items, ranging from workout leggings and sports bras to sporty outerwear and fitness accessories. Lululemon's after-Christmas sale is only running for a limited time — so we don't recommend hesitating — and all products listed are final sale.
Lululemon loyalists know that such markdowns are a rarity, which explains why items are selling out fast. For many (this writer included!) the sale poses the perfect opportunity to buy the brand's top-rated workout leggings. They're renowned for their second-skin feel, supportive compression, and comfortable move-with-your-body fit. Plus, many owners have reported a sculpting and smoothing effect that cannot be replicated. Whether you're wearing them to the gym, on a hike, or for a plane ride, the high-quality leggings will work for a variety of needs. Featured in the sale are the Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight — which have a four-way stretch and are made with the brand's fast-drying Everlux fabric — the buttery-soft and shape-retaining Align High-Rise Pant, and the Invigorate High-Rise Tight, which feel soft on the inside and stay dry during the sweatiest of workouts.
To buy: lululemon.com, $69 (originally $98)
Beyond leggings, the We Made Too Much Sale is bustling with steep discounts on workout tops, sports bras, and outerwear, too. Standout items include the Free to Be High-Neck Longline Bra, which can also be worn as a sculpting tank, the Align High-Rise Short — the biker shorts version of the brand's popular Align leggings — and the waterproof Break a Trail Jacket. This is also an ideal time to stock up on Lululemon's sweat-wicking no-show underwear, or to upgrade your loungewear collection with its plush sweatpants and sweatshirts. In fact, the All Yours Hoodie and Scuba Joggers are each available for less than $100 right now. If your apparel is up to date, you can get belt bags, backpacks, workout mats, cold-weather accessories, and Lululemon self-care wellness products on sale for as low as $9.
To buy: lululemon.com, $49 (originally $68)
There's something to suit everyone's budget and personal style. Keep scrolling to shop more of the best deals fromLululemon's 2021 after-Christmas sale. Hurry, they won't stay in stock for long.
Related Items
Align High-Rise Pant 25"
To buy: lululemon.com, $79 (originally $98)
Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25"
To buy: lululemon.com, $99 (originally $128)
Base Pace High-Rise Crop 23"
To buy: lululemon.com, $59 (originally $88)
Flow Y Nulu Bra
To buy: lululemon.com, $29 (originally $48)
Train to Be Tank Top
To buy: lululemon.com, $39 (originally $58)
Free to Be Serene Bra
To buy: lululemon.com, $39 (originally $52)
All Yours Short Sleeve T-Shirt
To buy: lululemon.com, $39 (originally $58)
Perfectly Oversized Crew
To buy: lululemon.com, $79 (originally $108)
All Yours Hoodie
To buy: lululemon.com, $79 (originally $108)
Scuba High-Rise Jogger
To buy: lululemon.com, $79 (originally $118)
Break a Trail Jacket
To buy: lululemon.com, $159 (originally $248)
Align High-Rise Short 8"
To buy: lululemon.com, $29 (originally $58)