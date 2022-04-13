These Comfortable $25 Sandals Are the Ultimate Dupe for the $300 Pair Celebrities Love
Summer and sandals always go hand in hand. After all, there's nothing easier than kicking on (and off) a pair of flip-flops or slides when you're at the pool or beach. And if you're headed on a trip, the space-saving footwear style easily fits into your luggage and can be paired with a variety of outfits. Not to mention, it makes an excellent choice for maneuvering through TSA security lines quicker.
If you wore your favorite sandals into the ground last season, it's time to give your warm-weather footwear a much-needed refresh. Stuck on which style to buy? Take your cue from celebrities, who are embracing a new trend that's shaping up to be one of the biggest of the summer: puffy sandals, a spin on a classic silhouette but with padded, marshmallow-like straps for added texture to elevate any look, whether it be casual or formal.
In fact, the stylish footwear was recently spotted on actress Lucy Hale, who sported a pair of padded sandals on her way to the gym. The Pretty Little Liars star paired them with workout leggings, a sports bra, and an oversized denim jacket — proving that they're a versatile option deserving of a spot in your rotation.
While Hale's exact brand and style have yet to be determined, it is believed that her go-to pair are the Lizzie Slides from Anine Bing in cognac (although they come in black as well), which have similar criss-cross straps and a monochromatic brown design. The Lizzie Slides are priced at $299 and can be purchased at Revolve.
To buy: revolve.com, $299
Despite their stylish look, there's no denying that they cost a pretty penny. For those eager to hop on the puffy sandal trend without breaking the bank, don't fret. We've found several dupes that we think would even get Hale's approval for as little as $25.
One lookalike, in particular — the Universal Thread Cosette Padded Slide Sandals from Target — won't set you back more than $25. The open-toe sandals may be on our radar for their fashionable, puffy, criss-cross straps, but they're a favorite among shoppers for their arch-supporting, contoured footbed, versatility, and breezy design. According to one Target reviewer, the sandals are so comfortable that "no break-in [period] is needed." They're also popular among customers with wide feet.
The Cosette Padded Slide Sandals are available in a tan color that closely resembles the same brownish hue of the Anine Bing Lizzie Slides. However, they also come in black, coral pink, cream, and yellow, with sizes ranging from 5 to 12.
Don't worry, there's more where that came from. Keep scrolling to explore puffy sandals that will keep you on-trend this summer and in good company with celebrities like Hale. These summery footwear options are bound to make the perfect finishing touch on all of your favorite outfits.
