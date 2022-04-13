These Comfortable $25 Sandals Are the Ultimate Dupe for the $300 Pair Celebrities Love

If you wore your favorite sandals into the ground last season, it's time to give your warm-weather footwear a much-needed refresh. Stuck on which style to buy? Take your cue from celebrities, who are embracing a new trend that's shaping up to be one of the biggest of the summer: puffy sandals, a spin on a classic silhouette but with padded, marshmallow-like straps for added texture to elevate any look, whether it be casual or formal.