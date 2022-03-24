This Flight Attendant-approved Travel Backpack Has More Than 15,000 Five-star Ratings

Available in three sizes (14 inches, 15.6 inches, and 17 inches) and 18 colors and patterns, the top-rated backpack is a favorite for its multitude of pockets, cushioned straps, anti-theft details, and smart features, which include a USB port so you can charge your phone, tablet, headphones, and other tech essentials on the go. It's also designed so you can get a clear view of everything inside; the top zips open fully to help you pack everything you need for a flight or your day of exploring. The travel bag also has a trolley sleeve that allows it to slip over luggage handles, which will come in handy when you're waiting in long airport security lines or trying to balance all of your travel documents and wallet while checking into your hotel.