This Flight Attendant-approved Travel Backpack Has More Than 15,000 Five-star Ratings
When you're packing for a trip, it often feels like there's never enough room in your bag, especially when you have to factor in essentials like laptops, chargers, toiletries — the list goes on. For travelers and commuters who prefer backpacks to briefcases and shoulder bags, Amazon shoppers have found their bag soulmate in the spacious, functional, and comfortable Lovevook Laptop Backpack.
Available in three sizes (14 inches, 15.6 inches, and 17 inches) and 18 colors and patterns, the top-rated backpack is a favorite for its multitude of pockets, cushioned straps, anti-theft details, and smart features, which include a USB port so you can charge your phone, tablet, headphones, and other tech essentials on the go. It's also designed so you can get a clear view of everything inside; the top zips open fully to help you pack everything you need for a flight or your day of exploring. The travel bag also has a trolley sleeve that allows it to slip over luggage handles, which will come in handy when you're waiting in long airport security lines or trying to balance all of your travel documents and wallet while checking into your hotel.
To buy: amazon.com, $33
Now, let's get into those pockets, shall we? Inside, you'll find a tech sleeve that has a slot for your laptop, as well as smaller electronics like tablets. The smaller sleeve can also be used for notebooks, power banks, and chargers. On the opposite side, there is a zippered pouch to keep essentials organized and secure. This pocket also has three mini compartments, which can hold your phone, pens, keys, hand sanitizer, and other important items that you find yourself grabbing in a hurry. There's a side pouch for bulkier travel gear like umbrellas and water bottles, which also have a designated spot in the exterior elastic pocket.
On the outside, there is a roomy front pocket that has three pouches for phones, wallets, sunglasses, and other small must-haves. Additionally, there's a convenient side pocket, which can fit a box of tissues, sanitizing towelettes, or baby or pet wipes and has a special slit that dispenses a single tissue or wipe at a time so you can easily grab one in a pinch. You'll also find a discreet anti-theft pocket for valuables like your credit cards or passport, which has a secure zipper closure and strategically hides behind the backpack's straps.
To buy: amazon.com, $31 with on-site coupon (originally $40)
The Lovevook Laptop Backpack has more than 15,700 five-star ratings from Amazon customers — and more than a dozen glowing reviews came from flight attendants. One, in particular, wrote, "I love that there are so many pockets on the outside as well as the inside of the bag." They added, "I like that the backpack is tall (instead of wide); I also love that I can slide the backpack on my suitcase handle and go!"
Another traveler said the backpack is roomy enough to "fit everything I needed and more without being lost in an abyss." They also praised the napkin pouch for providing a convenient spot for their sanitizing wipes, which they used to "disinfect my seating area on the plane."
To buy: amazon.com, $50
Several reviewers mention that they prefer using the Lovevook Laptop Backpack in place of a purse or briefcase for work. In fact, one buyer said it's "truly a lifesaver" because it offers "never-ending space." They went on to say that, "it fits absolutely everything that I need for work: laptop, Chromebook, water bottle, coffee thermos, files, makeup, lotion, phone, charger, and snacks."
If your go-to travel bag just isn't cutting it anymore, now's the perfect time to upgrade to the shopper-favorite Lovevook Laptop Backpack, which starts at just $31.