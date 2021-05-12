The Winner of the Monaco Grand Prix Gets a Beautiful Trophy — but the Real Prize Is the Louis Vuitton Trunk It Comes in

Louis Vuitton is already synonymous with chic, but pair it with the Monaco Grand Prix and it goes to a whole new level.

In May, the famed fashion brand announced a multi-year partnership with Formula 1. The partnership, the two brands explain, all begins with the Monaco Grand Prix, set to take place at the end of the month. For the event, Louis Vuitton created a custom trophy case worthy of a winner.

General view on the race track of the 12th edition of the Historic Monaco Grand Prix on April 24, 2021 in Monaco, Monaco. Credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

"Fangio, Hill, Moss, Stewart, Senna, Prost, Schumacher or more recently Alonso, Vettel, Rosberg, Ricciardo, or Hamilton, the Monaco Grand Prix has celebrated the greatest champions," Michael Burke, Louis Vuitton chairman and CEO, shared in a statement. "At almost 300 kilometers an hour between the rails, it's the Formula 1 Grand Prix that all drivers aspire to win one day. Today, we are proud to be associated with the championship and to together start writing a piece of history. The Trophy trunk epitomizes 'Victory travels in Louis Vuitton' – witnessing the next victories and continuing to carry legends!"

Made in the brand's historic Asnières workshop on the outskirts of Paris, the hand-crafted trunk comes with Louis Vuitton's iconic monogram canvas, but this time it's in a lovely shade of red to represent Monaco. The trunk also comes with red and white lines to represent Monaco's flag in a V pattern for "Victory" and is rimmed with a white strip, "reminiscent of the unique urban route of the track where driving excellence goes hand in hand with power and precision," Louis Vuitton explained.

"Apart from being a major partnership with the famous brand, we are delighted that the trophy awarding the winner of the Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco can now safely travel in 'first class,'" Michel Boeri, president of Automobile Club de Monaco, shared in a statement. "Louis Vuitton and Automobile Club de Monaco are at once forerunners and project supervisors in their respective fields of expertise. Louis Vuitton is associated with the most coveted trophies in the World. And this emblematic partnership allows the Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco Cup to benefit from this heritage bringing unprecedented elegance into the world of Mechanical Sports."