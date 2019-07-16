Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

As any frequent flyer knows, it's important to be comfortable at all times, even on short-haul flights. But, just because you want to be comfortable doesn't mean you need to sacrifice style. And that's where this adorable — and comfortable — maxi dress from Auselily comes in. Better yet, that's where this flattering, super comfortable dress on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2019 comes in.

The long-sleeve dress, made from a blend of rayon and spandex, is soft, stretchy, and crafted to look great on everyone. It also comes in 18 colors and patterns, including shades of greens, blues, and purples as well as bright and floral designs.

The dress is truly meant for every occasion, from a casual night out worn with comfy shoes to a dressier party or event paired with gold jewelry. Hop on a plane wearing this dress, and you'll be ready to set off exploring as soon as your feet hit the ground in your new locale. Oh, and did we mention its best feature? It. Has. Pockets. (We know, we love dresses with pockets, too.)

AUSELILY Women Long Sleeve Loose Plain Maxi Dress Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, from $17

Beyond having just about everything we need when it comes to an outfit, this dress also comes with more than 1,200 stellar reviews.

"I love this dress!! I wear it ALL the time, the quality is great. I'm 5'1 so I normally have a big issue with things not fitting me in length," one reviewer wrote. "However, this dress fits perfectly if I wear just a small heel. I can still wear flats and I can make do. I love this dress I would recommend it to anyone!"

"This dress is amazing. Feels soft. Came wrinkled in the bag from shipping, however, when I hung it on a hanger the wrinkles fell out," another reviewer added. "I was afraid to wash it before wearing it as I was traveling and didn't want to ruin the dress before wearing it. After the event I washed it and hung it to dry. Looked great."