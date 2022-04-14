We Found the Perfect Travel Bag With a Pocket for Everything — and It's 25% Off Right Now
You've put a lot of thought into the airline you're flying with, the hotel you're staying at, and the activities you'll be partaking in on your trip. But one element of travel that sometimes gets overlooked is luggage — specifically when it comes to personal bags. Sure, you can tote along your favorite crossbody or backpack that you've had forever, but if it's not spacious enough to hold all your essentials while being equipped with functional details and made with a durable fabric, it could make travel feel disorganized and stressful (or you could find yourself feeling the need to splurge on a more capable travel bag during your vacation).
One brand that effortlessly operates at the intersection of style, quality, and function is Lo & Sons. Not only is it loved by travelers, but it's also racked up a fan club of editors. And as fate would have it, the sustainable, AAPI-founded travel company is having a sale across its luggage offerings. In honor of Earth Month, you can score 25 percent off sitewide right now through April 24, and this includes discounts on laptop bags, backpacks, duffels, camera carriers, weekenders, belt bags, and wallets. All you have to do is head to Lo & Sons and enter your email to unlock the discount code. It's seriously that simple.
Also worth noting: This amazing sale also spans across Lo & Sons' men's and women's apparel and face mask offerings. More good news? With every purchase made, the brand will donate 5 percent to FabScrap, a nonprofit organization that facilitates the recycling of discarded textiles for reuse so they don't end up in landfills.
Not sure what to buy during the sale? We have our sights set on Lo & Sons' O.G. 2 Bag, a purse-meets-overnight bag that is stocked with thoughtful details to help you maximize space, while ensuring everything you need is in reach. And it does so without sacrificing style.
Made from water-resistant nylon and featuring luxurious leather handles and accents, the durable travel purse is resilient against the unforeseen bumps, scratches, and stains your luggage inevitably encounters during your journey. It's available in two TSA-friendly sizes: medium (16.5 inches by 13.75 inches by 6.75 inches) and large (16.5 inches by 14.25 inches by 6.75 inches), and comes in 10 color combinations. Shoppers have their choice of a black, navy, gray, and golden brown exterior, which is paired with striking interior hues like purple, blue, camel brown, and more.
The handle length varies for each size bag. In the medium version, the leather handles have a drop length of 9.5 inches, whereas the drop length for the large bag measures 10 inches — both of which are designed to be comfortable for wearers of various heights. As for weight and capacity, the medium bag is 2.6 pounds and has a 25-liter capacity, while the large O.G. 2 Bag is 3 pounds with a 26-liter volume. The medium bag is priced at $378 and the large option is $398. But, with the 25 percent off discount, you can get them for $284 and $298, respectively.
A pass-through sleeve allows the bag to seamlessly slide onto your carry-on suitcase handle for a hassle-free trip through airports, train stations, and city streets. The sleeve can also be adjusted for a snug, personalized fit on your specific luggage handle so you don't have to worry about the bag falling off, even when you're running to your gate. The interior is protected with a top-zipping closure, which is also enhanced with waterproof details.
Speaking of the inside, you'll be delighted to find a pocket for every one of your travel essentials — starting with a long slit that's perfect for tablets, folders, and other lanky items, as well as multiple-sized spots for your chargers, notebook, water bottle, and more. There's also a dedicated laptop compartment, which measures 13 inches in both the medium and large versions of the bag. Outside of your tech, the O.G. 2 Bag also has a roomy side pocket that the brand says is big enough to comfortably store a pair of shoes.
For additional storage, there's an exterior zippered pocket that has several pouches for smaller must-haves like your passport, tickets, wallet, headphones, and more. Attached to this pocket is a handy key ring, which means you won't have to dig through your bag to find them.
While the O.G. 2 Bag undoubtedly makes an excellent travel bag, the possibilities for its usage are truly endless. Beyond travel, it's a viable option for commuters looking for a fashion-forward purse that prioritizes pockets and organization.
New parents can enlist it as a diaper bag to store their baby wipes, extra clothes, toys, and more, while fitness enthusiasts will find it makes a stylish gym bag that can comfortably house everything from resistance bands to cycling cleats. And, it also could easily be used as a briefcase thanks to its laptop compartment and multiple pockets — one of which is designated to safeguard pens.
Retire your underperforming travel bag and replace it with the O.G. 2 Bag from Lo & Sons. Sign up to receive the Earth Month discount code so you can get one for 25 percent off today.