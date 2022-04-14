We Found the Perfect Travel Bag With a Pocket for Everything — and It's 25% Off Right Now

You've put a lot of thought into the airline you're flying with, the hotel you're staying at, and the activities you'll be partaking in on your trip. But one element of travel that sometimes gets overlooked is luggage — specifically when it comes to personal bags. Sure, you can tote along your favorite crossbody or backpack that you've had forever, but if it's not spacious enough to hold all your essentials while being equipped with functional details and made with a durable fabric, it could make travel feel disorganized and stressful (or you could find yourself feeling the need to splurge on a more capable travel bag during your vacation).