These Slip-on Sneakers Go With Absolutely Everything in My Suitcase
It's been said that if you give someone the right pair of shoes, they can take on the world; and I'm here to make the case that there's some real truth to that sentiment.
As a seasoned traveler, my idea of the right pair of shoes looks a little something like this: They should be versatile and functional, but also cute, comfortable, and fairly affordable. In an ideal world, they would also be easy to clean, pack well, and maybe, just maybe, they would be crafted from sustainable materials, too. After all, if I'm going to travel the world, I'd like to do my part to help protect it as much as I can, too.
I found all of these qualities (and more) in the grey and white Momentum sneakers by Avre. These slip-on sneakers are in such heavy rotation in my life that I've actually considered buying a few more pairs as back up just to have on hand. I'm a sucker for a clean, crisp, white sneaker, and this classic style is athletic enough to keep up with my daily five mile walks, but also hip enough to pair with skinny jeans, shorts, skirts, jumpsuits, or dresses when I'm running around town. In short, they go with everything. If I had to pick one pair of shoes to bring with me on all of my travels, these would be it.
To buy: Avre Life Momentum Sneakers, avrelife.com, $125
Plus, they're truly the perfect airport shoe because they slip on and off in seconds and they're incredibly lightweight and breathable, which is a godsend since my feet tend to swell with cabin pressure. Best of all, you can always toss them in the washing machine for a quick refresh if they ever look a little dusty or dirty from your urban or outdoor adventures.
I should also add that the brand is owned by two Asian American sisters, and there's nothing I love more than supporting small businesses built by badass women of color. The innovative and eco-conscious duo designed a very chic line of athletic shoes (including even more styles to pick from!) made of recycled materials that reduces waste and gives a second life to plastic. Plus, 10% of proceeds are also donated to Oceana, Equality Now, and Girls In Tech from each pair of shoes purchased.
As if that weren't compelling enough, each Avre shoe is knitted with fibers from Repreve, the same manufacturer as Rothy's, which are created from the recycled P.E.T plastic of roughly 10 water bottles. Their proprietary technology drastically reduces waste by creating precise sizes and eliminating the creation of scraps, which is just about the most admirable quality I've heard about a fashion company in quite awhile.
So run, don't walk, and get yourself a pair of these impossibly perfect sneakers. I couldn't love mine more.