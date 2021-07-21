These Slip-on Sneakers Go With Absolutely Everything in My Suitcase

I found all of these qualities (and more) in the grey and white Momentum sneakers by Avre. These slip-on sneakers are in such heavy rotation in my life that I've actually considered buying a few more pairs as back up just to have on hand. I'm a sucker for a clean, crisp, white sneaker, and this classic style is athletic enough to keep up with my daily five mile walks, but also hip enough to pair with skinny jeans, shorts, skirts, jumpsuits, or dresses when I'm running around town. In short, they go with everything. If I had to pick one pair of shoes to bring with me on all of my travels, these would be it.