The Warmest Coat on the Market Is Also One of the Most Travel-friendly

I live in New York City, where it's been around 30 degrees Fahrenheit the last few days. So when the brand offered me a chance to test out the MegaWarm jacket for myself, I was eager to give it a try — and it has been a savior. I am famously adverse to puffers and down coats; although I understand they are about practicality, I find myself feeling like the Michelin man or George Costanza clad in Goretex. With other puffers I've tried, the relative warmth is compromised by an inability to move my arms or be mobile — but that's not the case with this one. Despite its warmth, the MegaWarm is also somehow the lightest (in terms of weight) jacket I own, which also makes it packable and travel-friendly.