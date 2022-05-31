Shoppers Are Obsessed With This 'Lululemon-level' Workout Tank From Amazon — and It's on Sale for $20
Now that summer is mere weeks away, you're probably in the process of switching out your wardrobe for the season. And with that change comes the reintroduction of your warm-weather activewear. If you've started noticing that you don't have enough pieces to help you break a sweat comfortably in the summer heat, we're here to help.
We've spotted countless workout tanks on Amazon that are perfect for running, walking, hiking, biking, and any other outdoor activity you have planned for the summer, both while traveling and at home. In fact, there's one item that shoppers are flocking toward for its ″Lululemon-level″ quality and performance, and most importantly, its wallet-friendly price tag: the Lemedy Longline Sports Bra Top.
As a matter of fact, the highly rated workout top just went on sale for up to 23 percent off, which means that you can get one for as little as $20.
Designed to be worn under your favorite performance t-shirt as a sports bra or on its own as a lightweight workout tank, the Lemedy Longline Sports Bra Top offers low-impact compression and support to get you through your favorite workouts. The sports bra and activewear tank combination also has removable pads for additional comfort and adjustable coverage. Shoppers highlighted that the pads are ″smooth and undetectable″ when in use and assured that you can comfortably wear the top without them because the ″material is thick enough″ to provide comfortable support.
Its nylon-spandex fabric blend ensures the top's flexibility and stretch, so you can enjoy your full range of motion without feeling restricted. The material is also designed to wick away sweat and, according to reviewers, it has a ″soft and buttery″ feel. Plus, it's compact and will barely take up any space in your suitcase if you're trying to pack light. The top comes in 20 different colors, including basics like black and white, as well as bolder options like lavender and teal. Sizes range from S to 2XL.
Since gaining popularity on Amazon, the Lemedy Longline Sports Bra Top has since earned more than 35,700 five-star ratings from shoppers, many of whom said it ″fits me like a glove.″
The top "feel[s] like Lululemon quality [and] material without the price tag," one reviewer said. "I'm a personal trainer and needed something that I could work out in, then throw a sweater over during training. I really couldn't be any happier!" They also added that it can "easily" be "dressed up for a night out."
It's also earned a seal of approval from shoppers with larger busts, including one with a 32DD bust size who raved, "I'm surprised how good the material is for only $20. I'm totally going to be purchasing more." Another customer said the bra top "really holds everything together," while a third reviewer called it the "perfect workout tank" and explained, "It's super flattering and a perfect length" to wear with high-waisted bottoms.
Speaking of the length, several customers were ″pleasantly surprised″ with where it sits on their torso, offering a flattering look that you don't need to adjust frequently. While you don't have to ″worry about it rolling up″ when you're wearing it for light activities like yoga or Pilates, one reviewer did point out that it might not be supportive enough for more intense workouts.
Whether you're wearing it while hitting the trails or while running errands, Amazon shoppers agree that the Lemedy Longline Sports Bra Top is worth every penny to give your athleisure wardrobe a stylish refresh ahead of active summer travel. Get the sports bra-tank hybrid on sale for up to 23 percent off on Amazon today before the price goes back up.