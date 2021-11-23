This Hotel Beauty Brand Makes the Best Travel-friendly Skincare Sets — and They're 20% Off for Black Friday
Nothing weighs down the perfectly-packed suitcase or travel bag more than an overload of beauty products. Of course, it's difficult to feel comfortable with a lot of holiday travel when you don't have your trusted skincare products by your side. Luckily, you don't have to choose between a heavy load and glowing holiday skin: Lather's got excellent skincare travel sets on sale for 20 percent off for Black Friday when you use the code BF20 at checkout.
For those unfamiliar, Lather is a natural skin and hair care brand that makes products with plant-based ingredients and zero synthetic fragrances, and its products are stocked in some of the best hotels across the globe. You can also shop for Lather's skin and hair care products online for yourself — no hotel stay necessary — and some of them outshine even the most legendary beauty brands. And right now, you can get some of Lather's best sellers in convenient travel-sized bottles, perfect for feeling and looking your best as you trek home and elsewhere. The best part: You can get everything on the site (including the sets) for 20 percent off right now.
Some of the best deals on the site are the skincare travel sets, which are curated depending on what skin type you have. The About Face Dry Skin Kit is a great introduction to the brand, as it contains some of their best hydrating, balancing products: A cucumber milk facial cleanser, a cucumber and ginseng facial mist, a caviar lime AHA cleansing crème for exfoliation, and Lather's best-selling sweet almond facial moisturizers. It's essentially hydration in a bag, and all of the products are TSA-friendly and come in a convenient clear travel pouch. In addition to the dry skin kit, Lather also offers kits for combination skin, as well as a travel set for oily skin, too.
If you're looking for a bit of in-flight self-care, Lather has another great kit on offer. It's the Ready for Takeoff set, and it's designed to make you feel as refreshed as possible when you reach your destination. The set includes a cucumber and ginseng facial mist, lip conditioning balm, a sheet mask, hand therapy moisturizer, hand sanitizer gel, and lavender hand sanitizing wipes. In other words, it's a one-stop travel essentials kit to keep you germ-free and hydrated, even on the longest, driest of red-eye flights.
If holiday travel essentials are what you're after, be sure to check out Lather's travel-friendly sets before your journey — and while they're 20 percent off through November 29.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.