We Found Your New Go-to Travel Hat - and It's Under $20 on Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It's not often that you find a stylish hat that is easy to pack. So when we heard of this sleek straw Panama hat from Lanzom, we took notice, especially after learning that over 1,200 Amazon shoppers have given the cute topper their seal of approval.

The chic, lightweight hat will look good with everything from feminine dresses to casual denim cut-offs, making it the perfect summer accessory to pack for all your upcoming trips. What's more, the wide-brim hat has UPF 50 sun protection, meaning it will protect your face from the sun's harmful UV rays.

Not only will it keep you shaded and inject a bit of glamour into warm-weather ensembles, but the stylish topper is designed to fold and roll up, making it super easy to pack in any suitcase or overnight bag. Plus, it features a hidden rope that can be adjusted to perfectly fit the hat to your head.

Lanzom’s Straw Panama Sun Hat Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

With details like that, it comes as no surprise that Amazon shoppers are going crazy for the fashionable Panama hat, which has an impressive 4.4-star rating and an overwhelming number of glowing customer reviews. "Loved this hat for traveling because it folds up and pops out to the perfect size! Not too big - like floppy hat big - but wide enough to protect your face from the sun on a hot day of exploring," said one happy shopper.

"Love this hat! Exactly what I was looking for," said another. "It fits perfect and can be adjusted. [Gives] just the right amount of sun coverage without being big and floppy. It looked so cute with my swimsuits and summer dresses. I love how it folds flat making packing it in suitcase easy. I loved it so much I bought one for my mom and sister!"