This Celeb-loved Sleepwear Brand Just Put its Comfiest Pajama Sets on Sale
While one never needs an excuse to treat themselves to a new set of pajamas, it's always exciting to break in a newly purchased pair when you're on vacation – especially when it's from Lake Pajamas. Right now, the luxury, celeb-loved sleepwear brand, which is known for its soft-to-the-touch Pima cotton creations, is offering up to 40 percent off select styles as part of its highly anticipated annual sale.
Not sure where to begin? Well, let's start with the pajama sets, since there are a ton of cotton sleepwear sets to choose from. Among them is the Poplin Piped Pants Set, which features a timeless collared long-sleeve button-up top and elastic pants in a fun striped pattern with bold piping. This particular pajama set has even earned a seal of approval from Jennifer Garner, who recently donned the matching top and bottoms on Instagram in the scarlet color. Aside from being worn by the 13 Going on 30 star, the set is a fan-favorite for its breathable poplin cotton fabric, relaxed fit, pocketed pants, and how easy it is to pack into a suitcase.
To buy: lakepajamas.com, $112 (originally $136)
If you're not a fan of sleeping in long-sleeve tops (or those with buttons) or prefer shorts to pants, you're in luck. Lake Pajamas also marked down the other styles in its Pima collection, like the Pima Short-Long Set, Pima Shorts Set, Pima Long-Short Set, Pima Long-Long Set, Pima Tank-Short Weekend Set, and Pima Tank-Long Set. You can also opt for the same fabric in v-neck and henley styles.
Nightgown lovers, on the other hand, will enjoy the deals on favorites like the Pima Smocked Nightgown, Pima Weekend Nightgown, Blouson Nightgown, and Henley Nightgown — and, fortunately, each have quite a few colors and sizes in stock. You can also score the Bamboo Lounge Dress on sale in the Long Sleeve, Short Sleeve, and Tank Top varieties. It makes the perfect travel item thanks to its versatile design, which allows it to be worn to bed, around the hotel, or while you're out and about.
The Lake Pajamas Annual Sale is also the perfect opportunity to invest in a hotel-quality robe like the Pima Robe, which is 20 percent off and made from the same breathable and soft material as the Pima pajama sets. You can also get the fleece-lined Cozy Robe and soft-draping DreamKnit Midi Robe.
The sale runs until Thursday February 24, which gives shoppers plenty of time to score their favorites while they're discounted. But, you'll want to act quickly because some items are selling out quickly — you'll note that Garner's beloved pajama set is already limited in its sizes and colorways. Keep scrolling to shop the cozy sets, robe, and nightgowns that are still available during the Lake Pajamas Annual Sale.
