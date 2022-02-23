This Celeb-loved Sleepwear Brand Just Put its Comfiest Pajama Sets on Sale

Not sure where to begin? Well, let's start with the pajama sets, since there are a ton of cotton sleepwear sets to choose from. Among them is the Poplin Piped Pants Set, which features a timeless collared long-sleeve button-up top and elastic pants in a fun striped pattern with bold piping. This particular pajama set has even earned a seal of approval from Jennifer Garner, who recently donned the matching top and bottoms on Instagram in the scarlet color. Aside from being worn by the 13 Going on 30 star, the set is a fan-favorite for its breathable poplin cotton fabric, relaxed fit, pocketed pants, and how easy it is to pack into a suitcase.