This French Anti-aging Serum Does 'Wonders' for Dry Winter Skin — and It Has 7,500 Five-star Ratings on Amazon
Finding skincare products that knock your socks off can be rare, but they actually do exist. Take the Hyalu B5 Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum from French brand La Roche-Posay, for example. The product has garnered praise from 7,500 Amazon shoppers who say that the formula does exactly what it promises, and found that it works "wonders" on dry skin, especially in the winter.
The serum is made with multiple ingredients that prevent water loss and lock in moisture on your skin, including two types of hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5, and glycerin. It also features madecassoside, an antioxidant that boosts hydration and is gentle enough to use on sensitive and acne-prone skin. For the best results, the brand recommends putting three to four drops on your face and neck every morning and night after cleansing. The serum can also be applied underneath a moisturizer.
"My skin leans on the dry side," one customer said. "I used to smother my face in oil every day to keep my face feeling moisturized. It would work for a little bit, but I'd usually end up feeling dry again by the end of the day. This stuff seriously works like nothing else. I put it on after showering and patting excess moisture off my face and my face stays hydrated. I've even gone two days in a row with only one application feeling hydrated."
Shoppers gave the serum high marks for its anti-aging properties, too, sharing that it plumped their skin and diminished the appearance of fine lines "like nothing ever has before." Some users even saw results "within days" after they began using it.
To buy: amazon.com, $30
"I'm so pleasantly surprised by the obvious results. It really did exactly what it claimed it would," a 70-year-old reviewer wrote. "My complexion looks tighter, very moisturized, soft, and smooth. I've pretty much stopped using foundation, and find that a bit of blush and lipstick is all it takes to look just fine. Love the product! Highly recommend."
Pick up La Roche-Posay's hydrating serum today — according to shoppers, it's the only thing your skin needs to stay moisturized this winter.
