Campers Say This $21 Amazon Hammock Is the 'Most Comfortable' Thing They've Slept On — and It's on Sale Now
Regardless of your camping style, outdoor enthusiasts can all agree that your choice of gear can easily make or break your trip. And, if you're someone who loves to kick back and truly immerse yourself in nature, you've probably contemplated treating yourself to a camping hammock. Not sure which one is the best? Well, according to more than 21,000 Amazon shoppers, the Kootek Camping Hammock is the top choice without question.
Not only does the portable hammock have an overwhelming number of glowing reviews, but it also just went on sale. Right now, you can get select colors for up to 49 percent off. Even better news, this massive discount applies to the large size, which measures 120 inches by 78 inches by 39 inches for plenty of snuggle room.
Apart from its roomy construction, the Kootek Hammock is a favorite among avid campers for its portability, since it easily folds into a convenient carrying sack and can be slung over your shoulder to eliminate bulk. When it's not in use, several reviewers say the drawstring carrying bag can be attached to the hammock double as a pocket for your phone, keys, and other essentials.
The camping hammock also comes equipped with two adjustable, 10-foot long tree straps and two sturdy D-shaped carabiners to keep it secure. And, it's made of the same durable polyester material that's used for parachutes, so you don't have to worry about fraying, tears. or rips. This fabric also boosts its resistance to stains and makes it breathable for optimal comfort while you're lounging.
"I was totally blown away by the quality and the size, as well as the price," one camper said in their review. "If you're comparing this to other products, stop and buy this right now." Another shopper wrote, "It is surprising how comfortable a hammock can be… But my back felt good the next morning." The reviewer also added that they got more than nine hours of sleep and that "the mountain fresh air and sounds of the river, didn't hurt my slumber. Nor did the gentle rocking of the hammock."
Similarly, a customer with back pain raved that sleeping on the Kootek Hammock helped them have "the most comfortable outdoor sleeping I've ever had."
Speaking to its sturdy construction, another customer chimed in to share that the straps are "very long and strong, with plenty of loops to adjust the length" and the carabiners are "sturdy and lock securely." In fact, one shopper went as far as to say, "these straps are the best."
When comparing it to hammocks "three times its price," a reviewer shared that the Kootek model is "big enough" for two people to lounge in "comfortably", and for one person "to stretch out in." They also highlighted its quick-drying capabilities in their review, adding, "It rained on this hammock one afternoon and by the evening it was already dry — the fabric actually seemed to be cooler because of the rain."
Take a cue from these reviewers and give the Kootek Camping Hammock a try before your next outdoor adventure. Get one on Amazon today while it's on sale for up to 49 percent off.
