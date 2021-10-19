This Iconic Backpack Brand Has an Outlet Section With Deals Up to 60% Off
The holidays mean a lot of things, but for many people, they're synonymous with one word: travel. And that includes everything from weekend trips celebrating with the relatives to multi-week excursions to make the most of your paid time off. If you're going to travel, you need a solid bag (or bags) to accompany you; after all, there's nothing worse than not having the right bags for the trip. If you're decidedly uninterested in spending another holiday season traveling out of that duffel you've had for 13 years, look no further: Iconic bag brand Kipling has a very solid outlet section, with deals up to 60 percent off.
Kipling was founded in 1987, and the brand name was inspired by Rudyard Kipling, author of The Jungle Book. It's a fitting name for a collection of high-quality bags to readily accompany you on adventures large and small. The brand also has a killer outlet section, so you can shop the high-quality, durable bags for less. It's not just everyday handbags, either: In addition to purses, Kipling has toiletry bags, backpacks, and even rolling suitcases at marked-down prices. In other words: Whatever you might need for an upcoming trip, Kipling has got you covered.
First up is the brand's outlet luggage section, which offers rolling suitcases in different sizes and styles for around 50 percent off. Kipling's Parker medium rolling suitcase has a variety of both interior and exterior pockets, as well as a top-carry handle. Five-star reviewers say it's durable, lightweight, and say it's the "perfect size, not too big and not too small."
If you're in the market for something smaller, Kipling's backpacks are the brand's hero products, and the options available in the outlet come in multiple sizes and colors. For travel, the Fiona medium backpack is an excellent option; it has two zippered front pockets, a flap closure, and a top carry handle. If you prefer a smaller backpack (the kind you'd use as a purse while keeping your hands free), there's the Marigold, which is just about nine inches long.
Finally, if you're looking for some smaller bags and pouches to hold your toiletries or other travel odds and ends, Kipling's outlet section has a nice variety of accessories, too. The Amalfi toiletry bag comes in two colors, and reviewers praise its roominess, saying you can tote along "shampoo, conditioner, soap, and makeup," all in one bag.
Before the holiday travel season hits critical mass, check out the Kipling outlet and shop the bags that will keep you traveling in peace, harmony, and style.
