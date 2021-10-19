This Iconic Backpack Brand Has an Outlet Section With Deals Up to 60% Off

The holidays mean a lot of things, but for many people, they're synonymous with one word: travel. And that includes everything from weekend trips celebrating with the relatives to multi-week excursions to make the most of your paid time off. If you're going to travel, you need a solid bag (or bags) to accompany you; after all, there's nothing worse than not having the right bags for the trip. If you're decidedly uninterested in spending another holiday season traveling out of that duffel you've had for 13 years, look no further: Iconic bag brand Kipling has a very solid outlet section, with deals up to 60 percent off.