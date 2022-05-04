Kate Spade Just Put Its Most Popular Travel Bags on Sale — and Prices Start at $74
If you want to be prepared for whatever comes your way while you're traveling, it might be time to upgrade your luggage and accessories to the most stylish and functional options out there. One area that often gets neglected is the travel purse, which can make or break your vacation depending on its construction and efficiency. Kate Spade is a brand that always delivers in terms of style, functionality, and quality. And, as luck would have it, there's a massive sale happening right now.
You can score 25 percent off your purchase when you shop the celebrity-loved brand in honor of Mother's Day with the promo code MOTHERSDAY. The sale is applicable across Kate Spade's purse offerings and prices are as little as $74, giving shoppers the opportunity to save big on everything from crossbody bags and totes to backpacks and shoulder bags. Also included are the brand's popular wallets, cardholders, wristlets, and makeup bags, which play an equally important role in staying organized while traveling, as well as clothing, jewelry, shoes, accessories, and home items.
The Kate Spade Mother's Day Sale runs until Sunday, May 8, but if you order today, your order will arrive just in time for the big day, so we definitely recommend using this sale event to find the best gift for Mom. But, with deals this good, we totally understand if you're going to take a moment to browse some stylish Kate Spade purses for yourself.
Not sure where to start? Sure, we get it; sales this big can be a little overwhelming — especially when hundreds of items are included. After doing a little perusing through the handbag options, we were able to scout a crossbody bag that is on sale for 25 percent off: The Little Better Sam Nylon Medium Messenger Bag, which is a steep discount for the designer brand.
To buy: katespade.com, $171 with code MOTHERSDAY (originally $228)
Originally priced at $228, the bag acts as a sleek catch-all for your essentials (think: phone, wallet, boarding passes and attraction tickets, snacks, hand sanitizer, and more). The durable, water-resistant nylon crossbody bag measures 7.9 inches by 10.6 inches by 4.6 inches and has an adjustable 22-inch strap. And shoppers say it's the "perfect size" for travel, work, and beyond.
Additionally, it's earned tons of praise for its storage features; it's stocked with five strategic pockets along the interior and exterior of the bag so you can easily organize your belongings and have easy access to what you need on the go. For added convenience, the Little Better Sam Nylon Messenger Bag has a magnetic snap closure so you don't waste time fussing with a zipper or pull tab to open and close it.
Reviewers have given the stylish messenger bag an impressive 4.6-star rating for its functionality and high-quality feel. One shopper wrote, "it's light enough that it doesn't weigh me down, but stylish enough that I don't feel like I am carrying a school bag." Another chimed in to highlight that it "holds everything you need" without feeling "so bulky." A third customer added, "this bag is everything I need it to be. It's stylish. It has many compartments for all of my needs. It cleans easily."
Don't worry, there's more where that came from. Keep scrolling to explore the other discounted bags that you can score during the Kate Spade Mother's Day Sale. There are plenty of options available that are under $200 and will make the perfect gift for Mom, plus some under-$300 options that we're sure she'll also love.
