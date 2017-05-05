Where to Buy Kate Middleton's Go-to Rain Boots
The Duchess of Cambridge is a champion of philanthropic initiatives for children, mental health support, and also, we've come to learn, of practical footwear.
Travel + Leisure has featured her in affordable finds like these cute and comfy sneakers and demure boat shoes, and investment pieces like her Stuart Weitzman cork wedges and Penelope Chilvers riding boots.
Whereas the Queen is a devotee of Hunter rain boots, Kate favors her pair of Le Chameau Vierzonord wellies for public engagements in less-than-desirable weather conditions. She's been spotted in these country-chic rain boots at various outdoor activities such as charity polo matches and Scout Camp visits, often pairing them with simple, layered neutrals or coordinated outerwear.
Le Chameau — a heritage brand founded in Northern France in 1927 — is a leading producer of natural rubber boots and known for quality and careful craftsmanship. The Vierzon boot line is a classic, first made in the 1960s, and is as influenced by fashion as it is by functionality.
The Vierzonord, Kate's boot, has an adjustable buckled strap to ensure a comfortable fit around the calves and is lined with neoprene for waterproofing. All of Le Chameau's boots are designed with arch support and all-terrain-grip soles.
Kate’s Boots: Le Chameau Ladies Vierzonord Neoprene-lined Boots
To buy: countryandstable.com, $230
Similar Style: Womens Le Chameau Leather-Lined Chasseu
To buy: orvis.com, $489