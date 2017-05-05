Where to Buy Kate Middleton's Go-to Rain Boots

The Duchess of Cambridge does wellies quite well.

The Duchess of Cambridge is a champion of philanthropic initiatives for children, mental health support, and also, we've come to learn, of practical footwear.

Whereas the Queen is a devotee of Hunter rain boots, Kate favors her pair of Le Chameau Vierzonord wellies for public engagements in less-than-desirable weather conditions. She's been spotted in these country-chic rain boots at various outdoor activities such as charity polo matches and Scout Camp visits, often pairing them with simple, layered neutrals or coordinated outerwear.

Le Chameau — a heritage brand founded in Northern France in 1927 — is a leading producer of natural rubber boots and known for quality and careful craftsmanship. The Vierzon boot line is a classic, first made in the 1960s, and is as influenced by fashion as it is by functionality.

The Vierzonord, Kate's boot, has an adjustable buckled strap to ensure a comfortable fit around the calves and is lined with neoprene for waterproofing. All of Le Chameau's boots are designed with arch support and all-terrain-grip soles.

