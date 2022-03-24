The Little-known Reason Why Kate Middleton Looks So Perfect When She Steps Off a Plane

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge arrive at 443 Maritime Helicopter Squadron near Victoria international airport

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge arrive at 443 Maritime Helicopter Squadron near Victoria international airport

Kate Middleton is no stranger to travel. As the Duchess of Cambridge, she's been on her fair share of world tours, including her 2014 tour to Australia and New Zealand alongside her husband Prince William and their then-new baby Prince George, the couple's tour of India in 2016, and their 2018 travels to Sweden with all three kids in tow. And now, Middleton is traveling alongside her husband once again for an eight-day tour of the Caribbean, including stops in Belize, Jamaica, and the Bahamas. And through it all one thing has remained the same: Middleton always steps off the plane looking like as stylish as can be.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte walk on the tarmac in Hamburg Credit: CHRISTIAN CHARISIUS/Getty Images

"But how?" you, a well-seasoned traveler, who knows that looking great after taking an international flight is all but impossible, may wonder. Well, my fellow flustered traveler, I'll tell you how. According to insiders, Middleton's dresses apparently get their own seat on the plane so they never have to be folded or stored on the plane.

Royal correspondent Emily Andrews, shared in the Channel 5 documentary, "Secrets of the Royal Flight," that Middleton is often provided with a second seat just for her outfits so she can come off the plane looking fresh as a daisy.

"Obviously when we go to the airports, especially when it's hand luggage only, we're trying to cram all our toiletries into that plastic bag," Andrews said in the documentary. "It's never big enough."

Going on to speak about how royals don't have to worry about the same luggage limits, Andrews recalled that she had "been on a plane where Kate's dresses had their own seat to make sure they were kept flat."

Britain's Prince William with Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge walk from the plane after arriving in Dunedin airport Credit: Marty Melville/Getty Images

However, Andrews added that members of the royal family "don't have to worry" about such things because they simply have access to more space.