Just in time, Amazon shoppers have pointed us to their favorite "fall wardrobe starter" sweater — and it's one of which you'll want multiple. If your outfit rotation is short of cozy knits (or if you're just looking for even more styles), reviewers say Kallspin's Cashmere Blend Wool Wrap Sweater is worth snapping up at less than $28. "Not too hot or too cold," said a shopper of the lightweight style, while another added that it's "so, so, so soft… nice enough for work, or that 'above-casual' moment."