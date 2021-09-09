This Cashmere Wrap Sweater Is the Perfect 'Fall Wardrobe Starter' — and It's Only $25
Ah, fall. 'Tis the season to get your fill of spiced lattes, mulled wine, foliage, and apple picking, but perhaps, most importantly, it's the time to transition from sandals and linen dresses to boots and sweaters. The weather might still be warm enough for lightweight clothes, but early September is the prime shopping period to stock up on sweaters, cardigans, and knits that will come in handy later in the year.
Just in time, Amazon shoppers have pointed us to their favorite "fall wardrobe starter" sweater — and it's one of which you'll want multiple. If your outfit rotation is short of cozy knits (or if you're just looking for even more styles), reviewers say Kallspin's Cashmere Blend Wool Wrap Sweater is worth snapping up at less than $28. "Not too hot or too cold," said a shopper of the lightweight style, while another added that it's "so, so, so soft… nice enough for work, or that 'above-casual' moment."
Kallspin's sweater is available in multiple colors, including simple classics like black, burgundy, white, and brown that will go perfectly with well-cut pants or jeans. Made with 30 percent wool and 15 percent cashmere, the sweater could easily become even warmer for cold days when you add a t-shirt or tank top underneath. Its wrap design provides an extra layer of sophistication, making it more than just your basic color-block sweater.
One reviewer said Kallspin's top is something you'll want to add to your sweater collection fast. "Soft, well-made, and perfectly sized. What more do you need from a sweater?" they wrote. "It's light and comfy, and I love that you can wear it with the criss-cross opening to the front or the back. It pairs beautifully with dress pants and heels, or jeans and flats."
Another shopper added that the sweater is even better than expected. "I was a bit skeptical of a sweater costing less than $30 with any amount of cashmere in it, but this sweater blew my expectations out of the water. It's super soft, comfy, and the perfect amount of warmth. I've already washed it once and it washed really well."
Kallspin's wrap sweater currently has more than 1,000 ratings on Amazon, but you can also stock up on the sweater as a classic v-neck pullover option. Shop the sweater in a few warm hues that would be perfect for fall, and just remember to apply the coupon below its price tag to get it on sale for 10 percent off.
